House Republican with infamous Benghazi black mark on her record just announced she’s retiring – third in 3 days
Republicans are fleeing the House and Senate. And this week numbers grew even larger.
Friday afternoon five-term Republican U.S. Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama announced she will retire at the end of her term and not seek re-election next year. She’s the third in the past three days to make that announcement.
NEWS: MARTHA ROBY (R-ALA.) will not seek reelection in 2020. Becomes third House Republican this week to announce their retirement; others were Paul Mitchell and Pete Olson. pic.twitter.com/pH7rM5L3A4
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) July 26, 2019
This week six-term Republican Rep. Pete Olson of Texas announced his retirement. He too will not seek re-election.
And two-term Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan this week also announced he’s quitting the House, citing the pervasive “rhetoric and vitriol” in Congress.
Trump threatens not to recognize China’s special status at WTO
President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to withdraw recognition of the special "developing nation" status of China and other relatively rich countries at the World Trade Organization unless changes are made to the body's rules.
The salvo fell the week before top US trade officials are due to return to China to rekindle trade talks that acrimoniously collapsed in May.
Trump said in a statement the global trade body uses "an outdated dichotomy between developed and developing countries that has allowed some WTO members to gain unfair advantages."
Without "substantial progress" to reform WTO rules within 90 days, Washington will no longer treat as a developing country any WTO member "improperly declaring itself a developing country and inappropriately seeking the benefit of flexibilities in WTO rules and negotiations," the statement said.
FAIL: US intel analysts think North Korea has produced up to 12 nukes following Trump-Kim summit
President Donald Trump's high-profile meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un so far have failed to deliver nuclear disarmament -- and American intelligence analysts believe that the country has actually been building more nuclear weapons since the first Trump-Kim summit.
The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency analysts believe North Korean scientists have produced up to 12 additional nuclear weapons ever since Trump and Kim famously shook hands in Singapore in 2018.