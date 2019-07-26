House Republican with infamous Benghazi black mark on her record just announced she’s retiring – third in 3 days

That’s three JUST this week, with over a year left in their termS. In other words, it’s early to toss in the towel.

Rep. Roby was a steadfast defender of accused child molester Roy Moore, refusing to pull her endorsement even after four women stepped forward to CREDIBLY accuse him.

But Roby made her name in her Congressional tenure even earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015, during the historic Hillary Clinton Benghazi marathon hearing, Roby was the Member of Congress who gave Clinton the biggest laugh, while infuriating many with her offensive suggestion:

Clinton laughs when @RepMarthaRoby asks if she was home alone all night during #Benghazi https://t.co/Yz04hlSwH7 https://t.co/FhhzIPAaoj — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 22, 2015

Based on numbers from Ballotpedia, which has a regularly updated list of exiting lawmakers, for the current Congress there are eight Republicans not seeking re-election (Ballotpedia has not yet added in Rep. Roby, so they list seven.) There are just three on the Democratic side of the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the 13 Republican women in the House (Susan Brooks and now Martha Roby) are quitting. That’s a full 15% https://t.co/IAM0dD9EIV — David Nir (@DavidNir) July 26, 2019

Over in the Senate, there are already three GOP Senators who will not seek re-election. There’s just one Democrat.

The National Editor for the Cook Political Report says Rep. Roby will be missed:

ADVERTISEMENT