‘How freaking dare he?’ Internet explodes at Ted Cruz for comparing himself to Rosa Parks

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is suing the Federal Election Commission over a campaign finance law restricting how much candidates can pay themselves back for loans they gave to their own campaign — a law that, if overturned, would make it easier for wealthy candidates to self-fund their campaigns and overwhelm opponents’ small-donor contributions.

The lawsuit stems from a loan Cruz made to his own Senate re-election campaign in 2018 to fend off Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), who funded a gigantic campaign with grassroots support from around the country. Cruz tried to repay himself $260,000 for that loan after the election — but the law limits repayment of such loans to $250,000.

In a new brief filed this week, Cruz proclaimed the law a violation of his constitutional rights — and made a comparison to legendary civil rights icon Rosa Parks:

In a court filing, Ted Cruz says the rule that he can withdraw only $250,000 from his campaign is like telling "Rosa Parks [to sit] in the back of the bus."

Cruz was not literally comparing the inconvenience of this law to the indignity of racially segregated buses in Montgomery — he was simply making an analogy about how following the law is not an adequate solution for depravation of rights. Nonetheless, Twitter users exploded with indignation about the privilege and insensitivity of Cruz’s analogy:

Yeah it just makes the rest of the brief impossible to take seriously, even if the underlying point (about "self-inflicted" injuries conferring standing) is probably not frivolous.
— Fake Dean Acheson (@FakeDeanAcheson) July 1, 2019

Does he think she was arrested for fare evasion or something?
— big tough crying guy who never cried before (@thrillout) July 1, 2019

How freaking dare he?
— (((Sharon Gelman))) (@sharongelman) July 1, 2019

Yeah, Ted Cruz is a real civil rights icon!
— Jeff Dannenberg (@jecrda) July 1, 2019

What in the holy hell. Just when I thought Texas elected officials couldn't embarrass us more…
— Htownlove (@htown4ev) July 1, 2019