How Jeffrey Epstein was moving ‘a lot of dough’ in an investment fund run by an ex-girlfriend’s husband

Published

1 min ago

on

In a bizarre twist in the ongoing questions about where Jeffrey Epstein got his billions, Vanity Fair has details about a very close relationship he holds with the family of an ex-girlfriend.

Epstein once dated a former Miss Sweden for years, before she ultimately met her husband and had a family. Eva Andersson-Dubin, who is now a doctor, married billionaire founder of Highbridge Capital Management, Glenn Dubin. It’s thought that’s how Epstein was able to connect with Dubin’s investments.

“Epstein’s the godfather of Glenn’s three children,” Vanity Fair quoted a person who knows Dubin well. “He’s tight, tight, tight with him.”

When Dubin sold off a piece of Highbridge to JPMorgan Chase for “an undisclosed amount,” Epstein got the fee for making the deal. Dubin then helped Epstein invest in Dubin’s start-up hedge funds on at least two occasions. Things have changed now, the family said in a statement.

They “are horrified by the new allegations against Jeffrey Epstein,” the statement said. “Had they been aware of the vile and unspeakable conduct described in these new allegations, they would have cut off all ties and certainly never have allowed their children to be in his presence.”

But 15 years ago, Dubin was the one who carried the investments for Epstein, directing around $75 million to Joseph C. Kusnan, a portfolio manager at Highbridge. Another former Highbridge portfolio manager, Daniel B. Zwirn, held $150 million in his fund.

“Dubin prevailed upon Epstein to invest substantially in [Zwirn’s] fund, touting Zwirn’s reliability and business and investment acumen,” Epstein’s lawyers wrote in a court filing from 2010.

Zwirn’s hedge fund ran into problems with the Securities and Exchange Commission when the chief financial officer illegally moved money around without authorization between international and domestic funds to help purchase a Gulfstream jet. Zwirn voluntarily informed the SEC of the transactions and liquidated the fund. Epstein sued to get his money back and won nearly all $150 million.

Dubin was the only one who could handle the Epstein portfolio, with one exception. One day, Kusnan had a brief meeting with Epstein in his Manhattan mansion. A person who has heard the story recalled Kusnan being led into a small room by a butler. Epstein was sitting on “a raised platform, like a throne, with two strikingly gorgeous young Eastern European women standing beside the chair.” Epstein “dismissed” the butler, then “walked backed to his office and sitting on the fax machine was the signed paperwork” from Epstein agreeing to the multi-million-dollar investment.

It’s still unclear how exactly Epstein made the majority of his billions, but these investments provide a glimpse into some of it.

Read the full details at the Vanity Fair.


