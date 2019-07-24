How Mueller’s Russia testimony exposed the depth of Donald Trump’s corruption

In his sole previous public statement regarding his investigation into the Donald Trump campaign’s alignment with a Russian criminal conspiracy to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, former special counsel Robert Mueller emphasized to all Americans that this interference was the most important part of his report.

“And I will close by reiterating the central allegation of our indictments, that there were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election,” Mueller said, in even graver tones than usual. “And that allegation deserves the attention of every American.”

His advice has largely gone unheeded. The details of Trump’s obstruction of justice in the report were both vivid and undeniably criminal, and as such captured most of media attention in the wake of the release of the Mueller report. That shift in focus is understandable, but it’s also frustrating. Because the Russian conspiracy — and the fact that the Trump campaign welcomed that conspiracy, and repeatedly tried to engage with it — is the source of most of the indictments, guilty pleas and convictions stemming from Mueller’s investigation.

So it was no surprise that Mueller seemed to come alive a bit more during Wednesday afternoon’s hearing before the House Intelligence Committee. Unlike the morning’s hearing before the Judiciary Committee, the afternoon session focused more on Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign’s unsavory connections to it — an investigation which has led to convictions or guilty pleas for former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former deputy campaign chair Rick Gates and onetime campaign aide George Papadopoulos. (Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is an ancillary figure who was snagged for campaign finance violations unrelated to the Russia scandal.)

The Mueller report makes it clear that Trump knew about the Russia conspiracy, and issued public instructions to guide that conspiracy’s efforts; that Manafort shared private information with a Kremlin-linked consultant who he hoped would help get him out of debt; that Trump and his associates clearly intended to profit from their Russian connections; and that the Trump campaign made multiple efforts to work with the Russian conspiracy to steal emails from Democrats and release them to the public.

The Democrats have a problem here, admittedly. Mueller’s report also makes clear that while his team found evidence of a criminal conspiracy, it was not considered enough evidence to indict anyone directly involved with the Trump campaign, largely because the standard for conspiracy is really high. Mostly, the report shows that Trump and Russians colluded implicitly, learning about each other’s efforts and helping each other but not actively communicating with each other or coordinating those efforts. Because of that, Republicans have consistently pushed the line that Mueller found “no collusion.”

So Democrats’ goal during the afternoon hearing was clear: Underline that the sheer amount of corrupt links to Kremlin-associated people and groups, and the widespread efforts at a criminal conspiracy should, all on their own, scare the pants off Americans — notwithstanding the absence of an indictment.

On that, they did fairly well, particularly at the top. Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., shot off a bunch of rapid-fire questions that established exactly how gross the Trump campaign’s behavior was in and around the Russian conspiracy.

