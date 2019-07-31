How Warren and Sanders dominated night 2 of CNN’s debates — without even being there
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren may not have been onstage, but their presence loomed large as the ten candidates for CNN‘s second Democratic primary debate fought over healthcare under the parameters set by the two progressive front-runners.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was on the defensive for most of the first portion of the night due to her version of “Medicare for All” which involves a ten-year phase in for the program.
“The cost of doing nothing is far too expensive,” said Harris. “We must act.”
Harris also called back to Tuesday night’s criticisms of more right wing Democrats from Warren and Sanders.
WOW Kamala Harris stealing lines from Bernie and Warren “We can’t keep repeating Republican talking points!!!” after she repeatedly fails to explain/defend her healthcare plan.
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 1, 2019
Among her critics was former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running largely on a platform of expanding the Obama-era Affordable Care Act (ACA), saying that his plan “builds on Obamacare.”
Kamala Harris to Joe Biden: Your plan will allow healthcare providers to keep doing what their doing and people will continue to face high costs.
Biden: My plan makes the limit of copay to be $1,000. It builds on Obamacare.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 1, 2019
But, as journalist Andrew Bard Epstein pointed out to Common Dreams, for all of Biden’s posturing, the ACA isn’t exactly the gold standard.
“I keep saying this but the fact that healthcare remains the major issue of the Democratic primary, and for many voters, is a tacit admission of Obamacare’s failure, or what Biden called a ‘big fucking deal’ because he thought the issue was now solved,” said Epstein. “Does it feel solved to you?”
As Splinter reporter Libby Watson noted, Biden doesn’t appear to have a firm grasp on the subject in general.
“Biden does not understand healthcare,” tweeted Watson.
Ultimately, of course, the candidates onstage were debating within the frame set by Sanders and Warren, who spent the first night arguing with their opponents on the moral case for universal healthcare.
That connection was remarked upon by observers Wednesday night.
The standout candidates tonight have got to be Bernie and Elizabeth Warren….uh…still. #DemDebate2
— Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) August 1, 2019
#DemDebate2 is like a Bernie/Warren joint ticket advertisement. #tytlive
— M.Yasin Çakmak (@NajaLegionis) August 1, 2019
So we all agree tonight is going pretty well for Bernie and Warren? #DemDebate
— John Iadarola (@johniadarola) August 1, 2019
The New York Times‘ Jamelle Bouie called that portion of the debate for the real winners.
“The winners of this health care debate are Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren,” said Bouie.
2020 Election
‘Fancy speeches’: Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard clash at debate over marijuana and the death penalty
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) sharply criticized Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday at the Democratic presidential debate.
Gabbard singled out Harris' record as California Attorney General.
"I want to bring the conversation back to the criminal justice system that is disproportionately affecting black and brown people," Gabbard said. "I’m concerned about this record of Sen. Harris. She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana."
"She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row," Gabbard continued. "She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California, and she fought to keep cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way."
2020 Election
Julián Castro punches Biden on family separations at Dem debate: ‘We need to have some guts on this issue’
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro accused former Vice President Joe Biden of not having enough "guts" to pursue a path to ending migrant family separations.
At Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate on CNN, Biden was asked if he would resume the immigration policies that were in place under President Barack Obama, who deported 800,000 people.
"Absolutely not," Biden insisted before he was interrupted by protests from the crowd.
"We’re in a circumstance where if you say you can just cross the border," Biden continued, "what do you say to all of those people around the world who want the same thing to come to the United States and make the case, that they have to wait in line. The fact of the matter is, you should be able to -- if you cross the border illegally, you should be able to be sent back."
2020 Election
Tim Ryan says Medicare for All will lose Democrats ’48 states’ — but he’s co-sponsoring almost the same bill
On Tuesday night's Democratic debate, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) got into a testy exchange with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about the viability of "Medicare for All," the plan to cover all Americans' medical expenses on a single-payer insurance system administered as a public program, often envisioned to be free at the point of use. He warned that Democrats will 'lose 48 states' if they adopt this proposal as their centerpiece.
Listening to Ryan, you would never guess that — as The Daily Beast points out — he is in fact the co-sponsor of a Medicare for All bill in Congress.