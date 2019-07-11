Ignoring SCOTUS, Trump expected to claim unilateral power to add citizenship question to Census by executive action

Thwarted by the federal courts – including the U.S. Supreme Court – President Donald Trump is expected to claim he has unilateral power to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census at a Rose Garden press conference Thursday afternoon.

NBC News reports it has “confirmed that at the news conference the president is expected to announce his executive action to add the question.”

“Some type of direct action by Trump has been one of several avenues explored by the administration to place the question on the decennial population survey following the late June Supreme Court ruling,” CNN reports.

It is not clear the President has the legal authority to issue an executive order to add the question.

The Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration’s stated reason for adding the question was not valid.

