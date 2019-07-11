Ignoring SCOTUS, Trump expected to claim unilateral power to add citizenship question to Census by executive action
Thwarted by the federal courts – including the U.S. Supreme Court – President Donald Trump is expected to claim he has unilateral power to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census at a Rose Garden press conference Thursday afternoon.
NBC News reports it has “confirmed that at the news conference the president is expected to announce his executive action to add the question.”
“Some type of direct action by Trump has been one of several avenues explored by the administration to place the question on the decennial population survey following the late June Supreme Court ruling,” CNN reports.
It is not clear the President has the legal authority to issue an executive order to add the question.
The Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration’s stated reason for adding the question was not valid.
WATCH: Mother of 19-month-old girl who died after ICE detention testifies on abject cruelty of Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda
"I'm here today because I don't want another little angel to suffer like my Mariee. I don't want other mothers and fathers to lose their children."
During a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday titled "Kids in Cages: Inhumane Treatment at the Border," the mother of a 19-month-old girl who died shortly after becoming sick in ICE custody delivered heartbreaking testimony on the horrific and abusive conditions inside the Trump administration's detention centers.
Ignoring SCOTUS, Trump expected to claim unilateral power to add citizenship question to Census by executive action
Thwarted by the federal courts – including the U.S. Supreme Court – President Donald Trump is expected to claim he has unilateral power to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census at a Rose Garden press conference Thursday afternoon.
NBC News reports it has "confirmed that at the news conference the president is expected to announce his executive action to add the question."
Breaking Banner
This GOP senator has a major re-election problem — and it’s all Donald Trump’s fault
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is not often discussed as one of the top prospective targets for Democrats in 2020. But as Margaret Carlson wrote for The Daily Beast on Thursday, she could be much more vulnerable than conventional wisdom says — thanks to President Donald Trump.
"In normal times, Ernst would be favored to win reelection," wrote Carlson. "She’s the Harley-riding combat veteran known for an ad in which she promised to castrate the forces of evil in Washington the way she castrated pigs at home. In 2014, in a state that sent retiring Democrat Tom Harkin to Washington for 30 years, she won by nine points."