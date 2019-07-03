‘Illegals aliens living far better now than where they came from’: Trump accidentally makes case for refugee status
President Donald Trump is trying to combat the horrific reports detailing the inhumane, squalid conditions and treatment of migrants in his concentration camps on the Southern border, and he’s doing so in a series of insane tweets (which include the quoted typo in the headline of this article.)
But what the President accidentally did was just make the case for refugee status for anyone “detained” in his concentration camps.
On Tuesday the Dept. of Homeland Security Inspector General published a scathing report and horrific photos detailing terrible overcrowding, standing room only conditions, and lack of food and water. The photos the IG released are heart-wrenching.for anyone with a heart.
BREAKING: Office of the Inspector General releases new pictures of overcrowding at Border Patrol Facilities in TX. One senior manager calling this a “ticking time bomb.” #Immigration #ICE @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/bQdde1LYmB
— Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) July 2, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
President Donald Trump apparently disagrees.
“Great job by Border Patrol, above and beyond. Many of these illegals [sic] aliens are living far better now than where they came from, and in far safer conditions,” Trump tweeted. “No matter how good things actually look, even if perfect, the Democrat visitors will act shocked & aghast at how terrible things are. Just Pols. If they really want to fix them, change the Immigration Laws and Loopholes. So easy to do!”
His claim that the horrific conditions the migrants are living in, in his concentration camps, are worse than the conditions they are fleeing, makes clear they deserve asylum or refugee status.
Many, if not most Americans who have seen the photos have been horrified by the conditions, which include immigrants in cages so crowded some cannot even sit on the bare concrete floors.
Some have noted in other countries the Red Cross would have been brought in.
I visited many refugee camps in East Africa and these conditions would have been reported immediately to the Red Cross. This is a national disgrace and makes a mockery of the administration's claim to be "pro life." This is not how you care for human life. https://t.co/Y6NDGqUUum
— James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) July 3, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Woman charged with ‘ethnic threats’ to Jewish loan office also referenced ‘Trump building the wall’
A follower of President Donald Trump was emboldened to threaten a Jewish loan office in Bloomfield Township, a suburb outside of Detroit.
According to the Detroit Free Press, April Marie Bennett went off with a string of racially charged phone calls that ended with a threat against the staff at Hebrew Free Loan of Metropolitan Detroit.
Bennett is now being charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation, which carries a two-year penalty and $5,000 fine.
Trump tells people being held in cages to suck it up
President Donald Trump told migrants in cages to suck it up if they're unhappy at being held in disgusting conditions.
"If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved!" Trump tweeted Wednesday.
If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019
