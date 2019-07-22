Quantcast
Connect with us

Illinois GOP embarrasses itself with meme calling four Democratic congresswomen ‘The Jihad Squad’

Published

4 mins ago

on

Top leaders of the Illinois Republican Party sought to reverse damage on Sunday after posting a movie-style poster on Facebook that depicted four progressive congresswomen who have been repeatedly attacked by President Donald Trump in recent days as “The Jihad Squad.”

This article was originally published at Salon

The poster, whose image was reportedly uploaded to the Facebook account of the Republican County Chairmen’s Association of Illinois on Friday night, displayed images of the four newly elected congresswomen of color — Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — who are often nicknamed “The Squad.” It showed the lawmakers in film-style action poses with a smiling Pressley aiming a gun and Ocasio-Cortez donning a red evening dress that was on fire. Omar is seen pursing her lips and Tlaib is screaming.

“Political Jihad is their game,” the poster read. “If you don’t agree with their socialist ideology, you’re racist.”

The post also displayed the logo of the Republican County Chairmen’s Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a follow-up post shared to Facebook Sunday night, the organization’s president, Mark Shaw, chairman of the Lake County Republican Central Committee, said the image’s posting was “not authorized by me” and that he was “sorry if anyone who saw the image was offended by its contents.” He did not apologize outright for the image.

Shaw then explained that the group has a “multi-stage, approval process for all social media posts on any of the RCCA’s social media properties.” That process, he said, is being “reevaluated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the post had been deleted and went on to lament that it was “unfortunate distraction from the serious debate surrounding the policies advocated by these four socialist members of the United States House of Representatives of which I strongly disagree.”

Shaw’s post came hours after a host of Illinois Republicans denounced the image.

“The recent social media post coming from the IRCCA does not reflect my values or the Illinois Republican Party’s values,” Tim Schneider, chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, said in a statement. “Bigoted rhetoric greatly distracts from legitimate and important policy debates and further divides our nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cook County Republican Party Chairman Sean Morrison said in a statement that he was “appalled” by the association’s recent post and their “use of hateful rhetoric.”

“There are civil ways to express political differences that do not involve going to racist extremes,” he said. “The Illinois Republican County Chairman’s Association’s post only serves to further the hateful divide within our country, when we should instead strive for an intelligent, civil and thoughtful discussion of the philosophical differences between Republicans and Democrats.”

The controversy comes as Trump has steadily escalated his incendiary criticism of the four high-profile lawmakers over the past week, since initially tweeting last week that the congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Three of the four legislators — Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley and Tlaib — were born in the U.S., while Omar, a refugee from Somalia, has been an American citizen since she was 17.

Trump initially defended his tweet, arguing it was not meant to be racist. He then continued his verbal volleys at a campaign rally on Wednesday in North Carolina, during which he criticized Omar as the crowd chanted, “send her back,” even after the House of Representatives voted Tuesday on a resolution condemning the president over his comments.

The president told reporters on Thursday that he disagreed with the chants, only to defend the rally-goers as “patriots” one day later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump continued to take aim at the congresswomen on Sunday, writing on Twitter: “I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Illinois GOP embarrasses itself with meme calling four Democratic congresswomen ‘The Jihad Squad’

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

Top leaders of the Illinois Republican Party sought to reverse damage on Sunday after posting a movie-style poster on Facebook that depicted four progressive congresswomen who have been repeatedly attacked by President Donald Trump in recent days as "The Jihad Squad."

This article was originally published at Salon

The poster, whose image was reportedly uploaded to the Facebook account of the Republican County Chairmen's Association of Illinois on Friday night, displayed images of the four newly elected congresswomen of color — Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — who are often nicknamed "The Squad." It showed the lawmakers in film-style action poses with a smiling Pressley aiming a gun and Ocasio-Cortez donning a red evening dress that was on fire. Omar is seen pursing her lips and Tlaib is screaming.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Democrats, White House near deal to raise debt ceiling

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

US Democrats have nearly reached a deal with the Trump administration to raise the debt ceiling, allowing the government to borrow more money and avoid a disastrous default, sources close to the negotiations said Monday.

The "near-final agreement" would suspend the debt limit until the end of July 2021, and increase government spending by raising budget caps on defense and domestic outlays, one source said.

Republicans and Democrats have been hammering out the broad constructs of a deal for weeks as they faced calls to approve the agreement in the House by Friday, when the chamber begins a six-week recess.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ivanka Trump visits defense contractor Lockheed Martin to promote apprenticeships

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's eldest daughter visited defense contractor Lockheed Martin to discuss apprenticeships for minorities.

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump visited the company's Denver-area facility Monday to discuss its apprenticeship programs and efforts to promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) degrees, reported UPI.

The president's daughter and Lockheed CEO Marilyn Hewson heard from several women who benefitted from Lockheed programs, and Trump pointed out that women who earn STEM degrees were more likely to remain in that industry if they receive on-the-job training during school.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image