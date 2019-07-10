Illness forces Sting to call off second gig
British singer Sting cancelled a concert for the second time in three days, telling fans due to see him in Munich, Germany on Wednesday evening that he was “still under the weather”.
“It is with sincere regret that Sting’s concert… in Munich, Germany must be cancelled as he is still under the weather and advised not to perform by his doctor,” a statement posted to the former Police frontman’s website read.
The second cancellation for 67-year-old Sting, who has more than 100 million album sales to his name, came after he called off a Monday appearance at a jazz festival in Ghent, Belgium.
So far he has not revealed what illness prompted him to send out an SOS.
The former teacher was the face of the massively successful Police before launching a solo career in 1985 that has also repeatedly been crowned with success.
He has also thrown his star power behind activist causes like freeing Nelson Mandela or protecting the Amazon rainforest.
Sting is also well-known as a keen yoga practitioner.
Houston to host third debate in Democratic presidential primary
The debate is scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13. Calling Texas a battleground state, party officials hailed the decision.
The third debate in the Democratic presidential primary will be in Houston, party officials announced late Tuesday.
The event, sponsored by ABC News and Univision, is scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13.
"Texas is a battleground state, period," Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement. "We know that when Texas goes blue, the White House will follow. We are pleased that our partners at the Democratic National Committee have agreed to host the third Presidential Debate here in Texas."
Rip Torn, ‘Larry Sanders Show’ star, dead at 88: media
Oscar-nominated actor Rip Torn, best known for his roles in the cult TV series "The Larry Sanders Show" and the Hollywood blockbuster "Men in Black", died at the age of 88 on Tuesday, US media reported.
Torn built a reputation as a formidable actor in film, TV and theater, and was also known for his volatility -- he once admitted he "got angry easily", according to The New York Times.
He died in Lakeville, Connecticut, surrounded by his family, US media reported, citing his publicist.
Born Elmore Rual Torn in 1931 -- the nickname "Rip" came from his father -- he won praise for his early theater performances, including a Tony nomination in 1960 for his performance in the Tennessee Williams play "Sweet Bird of Youth".
Just like humans, gorillas form ‘complex societies’
Gorillas form social bonds in a strikingly similar way to humans, including tiers of old friends and family members, according to a study released Wednesday that may provide insight into how mankind evolved its social behaviour.
Gorillas, which in the wild spend most of their time in dense forests making behavioural studies tricky for researchers, are known to form small family units comprised of a dominant male and several females with offspring.
But a new analysis of data collected from years of social exchanges of hundreds of western lowland gorillas suggests the creatures are far more socially complex than previously thought.