‘I’m begging the American people to pay attention’: Congressional chair demands voters wake up and save democracy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that it is clear that special counsel Robert Mueller provided important context and information for the American people during Wednesday’s hearings.
She made it clear that Mueller’s investigation may have cost a lot of money, but it also made a lot of money by finding unpaid taxes to the tune of $40 million.
There were “37 people and entities charged with crimes, 25 ongoing criminal cases referred, seven convicted including five top Trump campaign officials, ten instances of obstruction, yes, no exoneration,” Pelosi said, running through the numbers.
“At the same time that we’re on this path of the Mueller investigation to recognize that the Mueller investigation was prohibited from looking into the president’s finances,” Pelosi also recalled. She noted that that is one of the reasons that the House committees are engaging in their own efforts to uncover that information.
“Mueller made clear that the president is not exonerated,” said Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA). “Mueller found evidence of obstruction of justice and abuses of power by the president. He said and the report said the president could be indicted for obstruction of justice after he leaves office. Mueller found that Trump would and did benefit from Russia’s help and that the campaign welcomed that help. Mueller found multiple instances where all three elements for charging criminal obstruction of justice were met. Trying to fire the special counsel in order to stop the investigation, trying to have people lie and cover-up for him for the same purpose, trying to limit or impede or constrict the special counsel’s investigation, trying to tamper with witnesses, tamper with witnesses cooperating with investigators.”
But it was Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) who made a passionate plea to the American people to wake up, for the sake of our democracy.
“This is a critical moment in our country’s history,” Cummings explained. “Don’t be fooled. And it is a moment which people will be talking about and reading about 300, 400, 500 years from now. They’re going to ask the question, ‘What did you do when we had a president who knew the rules and knew that our founding fathers had done a great job of creating a Constitution and had put in all the guardrails, but never anticipated that we would have a president that would just throw away the guardrails?’ And that’s why what happened today is so critical.”
He went on to say that it was a “giant step” forward in making sure the American people were aware of what was happening.
“It was a giant step in making sure that the American people got a picture of all of this and hopefully will look towards the future and say ‘We’re not going to have this,'” Cummings continued. “Both Mr. Nadler and Mr. Schiff said something that’s very critical. This isn’t normal. And we have gotten so we’re now getting so used to abnormal — to this kind of conduct of our president. And by the way, of our attorney general and our Republican colleagues, that we — it looks like we are just going to accept it.”
Cummings raised his voice, saying they “refuse to accept it.”
“Then, in my committee, we constantly and I know Schiff and Nadler have heard this, people say ‘Oh, you’re just messing with the president because you don’t like him,'” Cummings continued. “It’s not about not liking the president. It’s about loving democracy. It’s about loving our country. It’s about making a difference for generations yet unborn. That’s what this is all about. And I’m begging, I’m begging the American people to pay attention!”
Watch the video below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
CNN
Pelosi is warming up to the idea of impeachment behind closed doors: report
On Wednesday, CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash reported that though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is still publicly downplaying the possibility of impeaching President Donald Trump, she is considering the idea more seriously behind closed doors.
"The speaker had a meeting ... there was a robust discussion about impeachment, with member after member pressing the leadership, what next? What are we going to do now?" said Bash. "What was interesting, according to our sources, is that although the speaker said we're not there yet, she and the Judiciary Chairman [Jerrold Nadler] welcomed questions and talked in a more detailed way about the potential process going forward."
Devin Nunes: Democrats refuse to accept reality — they live in an alternative universe
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who once served as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, had no questions for former special counsel Robert Mueller.
Nunes, who finished his intelligence investigation more than a year ago, missed a lot of the information that was outlined in the Mueller report when he issued his own take on the Russia investigation. Yet, when given the opportunity to ask questions, Nunes had little to say.
Yet, when he took to the podium after the hearings, he was full of commentary.
"I think what you see today that collusion between the Republican Party and the Trump campaign is over. There was no evidence," Nunes said. He then moved on to talk about the Christopher Steele dossier, which Mueller wouldn't address because it's part of another investigation by the Justice Department.
Mueller ‘obviously has an opinion’ on whether Trump is compromised by Russia: Counterintelligence expert
Special counsel Robert Mueller made the point Wednesday that President Donald Trump's comments about WikiLeaks were "problematic" to say the least.
"Problematic is`an understatement in terms of displays of -- giving some, I don’t know, hope or some boost to what is and should be illegal activity," Mueller said of the president's pleas and praise of the website.
Counterintelligence analyst Malcolm Nance explained that three years ago "and one day, today, Wikileaks was the leading edge of an attack on the United States of America."
"And Robert Mueller recognized that Donald Trump’s amplification, praise of WikiLeaks, and encouragement within his campaign using people who were in communications with them -- knowing that this was already popularly called in media a Russian intelligence operation -- that he didn’t care and that his actions were unpatriotic and certainly they didn’t fall in the realm of criminality within this probe, but certainly not something any American should engage in," Nance said.