‘I’m white’: GOP lawmaker calls himself a ‘person of color’ to distract from Trump’s racist tweets

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican U.S. congressman from Pennsylvania, insisted that he is a “person of color” because he is white.

In an interview with Vice News, Kelly was asked about President Donald Trump’s tweets targeting four non-white Democratic congresswomen: Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI).

“Why do we get wrapped around the axle about everything he says,” Kelly opined. “Listen, he’s not a politician.”

According to the congressman, charges of racism against the president are “way beyond the pale” even though he told the congresswomen to “go back” to their countries of origin.

“I’m a person of color,” Kelly volunteered.

“What color?” the reporter asked.

“I’m white!” Kelly exclaimed. “I’m an Anglo-Saxon.”

“Has anybody ever told you to go back to your country?” the reporter pressed.

“They have as a matter of fact,” Kelly stated.

Listen to the entire interview from Vice News.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Tapper hammered for decrying anti-Semitic hate crimes one day after inviting a neo-Nazi on his show

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday tried to draw more attention to anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York -- only to get hammered by many of his Twitter followers for inviting neo-Nazi leader Richard Spencer on his show on Tuesday.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Tapper posted a link to a new Tablet Mag piece about Jews in New York being targeted and attacked.

"As the leading targets of hate crimes, Jews are routinely being attacked in the streets of New York City," Tapper wrote, quoting from the piece. "So why is no one acting like it’s a big deal?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida college student admits rape on police-recorded call: ‘I do remember you saying no’

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

A University of Central Florida (UCF) student reportedly admitted that he raped a fellow student on a telephone call that was recorded by police.

A UCF police affidavit obtained by Knight News said that 21-year-old Jamie Polanco was arrested after he apologized to the victim on the recorded call.

“Yeah, I am so sorry. I don’t know what was going through my head,” Polanco told the victim, according to the affidavit. “I guess I just really wanted to have sex.”

The victim told police that that the sexual assault occurred on June 10 while watching a basketball game in Polanco's apartment.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s racist tweets were premeditated — and a preview of what’s to come in 2020

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's racist tweets against a quarter of Democratic congresswomen are a coordinated strategy, according to his confidantes -- and there's more to come in the next year.

The president is knuckling down on a race-baiting strategy intended to drive older, white evangelical voters to the polls in 2020, and last weekend's tweets are a preview of those efforts, reported Axios.

Trump knows those voters won't abandon him, no matter what he does or says, but he wants to make them angrier and angrier at younger Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

