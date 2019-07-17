‘I’m white’: GOP lawmaker calls himself a ‘person of color’ to distract from Trump’s racist tweets

Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican U.S. congressman from Pennsylvania, insisted that he is a “person of color” because he is white.

In an interview with Vice News, Kelly was asked about President Donald Trump’s tweets targeting four non-white Democratic congresswomen: Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI).

“Why do we get wrapped around the axle about everything he says,” Kelly opined. “Listen, he’s not a politician.”

According to the congressman, charges of racism against the president are “way beyond the pale” even though he told the congresswomen to “go back” to their countries of origin.

“I’m a person of color,” Kelly volunteered.

“What color?” the reporter asked.

“I’m white!” Kelly exclaimed. “I’m an Anglo-Saxon.”

“Has anybody ever told you to go back to your country?” the reporter pressed.

“They have as a matter of fact,” Kelly stated.

Listen to the entire interview from Vice News.