Immigration chief Ken Cuccinelli: Trump is ‘determined to fix’ the census by adding a citizenship question

Ken Cuccinelli, acting head of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, asserted on Sunday that President Donald Trump is trying to “fix” the U.S. Census by adding a citizenship question, which experts fear will undercount immigrants.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, guest host Dana Perino asked Cuccinelli if there would be a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

“I do think so,” Cuccinelli replied. “I think the president has expressed determination. He’s noted that the Supreme Court didn’t say this can’t be asked, they said that they didn’t appreciate the process by which it came forward the first time.”

“So the president is determined to fix that and have it roll forward in the 2020 census,” he added.

