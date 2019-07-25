India farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes into rice field
A suspected meteorite the size of a football plunged into a rice field in eastern India, startling farmers, authorities said Thursday.
Onlookers said the light brown-coloured object sent them fleeing from the field when it fell at their rural village on Wednesday afternoon, sending up smoke.
“The farmers were working in the paddy field when this heavy rock fell from the sky with a very loud noise,” Shirsat Kapil Ashok, the magistrate for Madhubani district in Bihar state, told AFP.
The villagers returned after the smoke subsided and pulled the rock out from its four-feet-deep crater.
“We saw it has very strong magnetic properties, some shine and weighs around 15 kilograms (33 pounds),” Ashok added.
The find is being analysed by scientists as a possible meteorite.
Meteors are particles of dust and rock that usually burn up as they pass through Earth’s atmosphere, with those that survive the fall known as meteorites.
In 2016 authorities in southern India’s Tamil Nadu state said a meteorite killed a bus driver and injured three others.
While Indian scientists backed the claim of the regional authorities, the US space agency NASA later said did not believe the object was a meteorite.
In February 2013 a meteorite plunged over Russia’s Ural Mountains, creating a shockwave that injured around 1,200 people and damaged thousands of homes.
Fox & Friends host admits the president committed obstruction: ‘Trump being Trump’
"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade admitted President Donald Trump probably obstructed justice, but he told viewers that didn't really matter.
Fox News played a clip of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saying that Trump had not been exonerated by Robert Mueller, who told Congress the same thing Wednesday, and explained that "we know for a fact that the president did everything he could to obstruct the
Kilmeade didn't necessarily disagree.
"I think you could sum up the obstruction part as Trump being Trump," Kilmeade said.
Then he justified the president's apparent criminal wrongdoing in much the same way Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) had during the House Judiciary Committee hearing with the former special counsel.
Fox News legal analyst accuses ‘shameless’ Trump of unleashing ‘a torrent of hatred’ not seen in decades
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano this week published a scathing editorial in which he called out President Donald Trump for promoting hatred and division in the United States.
In the editorial, Napolitano recalls the divisions created by the Vietnam War, and he says that the hatred being stoked by Trump rivals the turbulent late 1960s. Napolitano argues that Trump's decision to tell four Democratic lawmakers to "go back" to their home countries despite being American citizens was a particularly divisive and racist comment.
Fox & Friends: Mueller testimony ‘didn’t change anything — it changed everything because it really did clear the president’
The "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Thursday morning continued their jobs as the cheerleading squad for the Trump presidency, heaping twisted, illogical, false praise on President Donald Trump so heavily that he turned around and tweeted it out to his 62 million followers.
Speaking about Wednesday's testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Muellerbefore two House committees, co-host Ainsley Earhardt shared her utterly false hot takes with millions of Fox News viewers, but mostly with the all-important audience of one.