Indiana Republican defects from the party — and throws her support behind a potential Dem gubernatorial candidate
Indiana State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick, a Republican, on Monday announced that she would be joining a potential Democratic gubernatorial candidate on his statewide listening tour.
State Senator Eddie Melton has formed an exploratory committee to consider a possible run for governor in 2020. The committee has been holding “Hoosier Community Conversations” town halls to discuss education and other issues.
“I am excited that Dr. McCormick will be joining our Hoosier Community Conversations and sharing her expertise and passion about education across the state with me,” Melton said in a statement. “It is an honor to share this platform with Dr. McCormick, who has been an advocate for Indiana’s students and families.”
McCormick added that she was “optimistic that a potential 2020 gubernatorial candidate has the foresight and the willingness to elevate educational issues and work collaboratively.”
“This next election will direct the future of our state for generations to come. Decisions regarding the education of our children must be at the very heart of that future,” she said.
Melton could potentially run against incumbent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, the former lieutenant governor of Indiana under Governor Mike Pence. Holcomb has yet to officially announce he’s seeking a second term.
Trump cruising to big Electoral College loss — according to model that predicted the 2018 blue wave
An election model that accurately predicted Democratic congressional gains last year is forecasting a big loss for President Donald Trump next year.
The election forecast model designed by Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University, predicts Trump will fall well short of the 270 electoral votes necessary to win re-election, reported the Washington Examiner.
#NeverAgainIsNow: 36 arrested as hundreds of Jewish protesters block road to migrant detention center
"This is what solidarity looks like."
Rejecting the notion that denouncing the Trump administration's immigrant detention centers as "concentration camps" does harm to the memory of the Holocaust, 200 Jewish people demonstrated at a facility in New Jersey Sunday evening and demanded the release of the thousands of immigrants in U.S. custody.
Grassroots group New Again Action called for all detention centers to be closed and for the U.S. government to protect asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants—instead of sending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) into communities where the agency has arrested hundreds so far this year in raids.
Disturbingly hilarious Daily Show video exposes the similarities between Fox News and North Korean propaganda
North Korea's state-controlled media has praised the weekend meeting between dictator Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump as a "historic" event.
But North Korea's propaganda outlets are not the only ones offering effusive praise for the meeting. Many of Trump's conservative allies in the media have hailed the meeting as well.
Comedy Central's The Daily Show on Monday tweeted out a video in which they mashed up clips from Fox News and Fox Business with clips from North Korea.
"This is something that many analysts and pundits thought was totally impossible," Fox News pundit Jeanine Pirro says in the video, followed by a North Korean broadcaster using eerily similar language.