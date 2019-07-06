Internet buries Trump aide for claim that citizenship question needed to stop ‘foreign collusion’: ‘Have you hit your head?’

Ever since the Supreme Court determined that President Donald Trump’s efforts to rig the 2020 Census by interrogating people about citizenship were subject to ongoing scrutiny based on the administration’s “contrived” justification, the president’s officials have been scrambling to come up with a new rationale that doesn’t involve undercounting minorities and denying representation to non-Republican areas.

But Matt Wolking, deputy communications director for Trump’s 2020 campaign, came up with a novel argument: that not including a citizenship question would be ‘collusion’ with foreign powers:

If you want to know why Democrats are desperate to help as many illegals as possible get into our country, look no further than this thread. Democrats are literally colluding with foreign actors to hack our democracy. https://t.co/tfZRywZW8y — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 6, 2019

Of course, all Democrats are really doing is demanding that the census count everybody who lives and pays taxes in America, which is how it has always worked and how the Constitution says it must work. Wolking evidently wants people to believe this is the same thing as how Russia tried to bombard the United States with propaganda to influence a presidential election.

In no time, Twitter users deluged Wolking in mockery:



This one tweet includes numerous lies, xenophobia, and makes light of Republican effort to have hostile foreign countries attack US, but crazy part is tweeter is actual employee of Trump Campaign. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 6, 2019



14th Amendment: Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each State. WHOLE NUMBER OF PERSONS — Steve Zorowitz (@szorowitz) July 6, 2019

Matt, Matt, Matt. The #census is a population count, period. — UniteWomen.Org® NY (@UniteWomenOrgNY) July 6, 2019

1) Republicans have won the Presidency twice in the past 20 years after losing the popular vote, the greatest hack of American democracy in its history 2) You clearly don't understand/care what counting every person means — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) July 6, 2019

Nothing about this makes any sense whatsoever. From start to finish, it's a steaming pile of paranoid and anxious right-wing nuttery. — UnholyRosa (@UnholyRosa) July 6, 2019

I thought by "foreign actors" you were referring to the stock photos of foreigners being used in Trump's Facebook ads — Debra King (@Kingwoman) July 6, 2019

If the @realDonaldTrump campaign is approached by foreign actors with "dirt" on your political opponents, will you "love it," if it's what they say, or report it to the @FBI? https://t.co/o1lr7CIKry pic.twitter.com/ekSJwLo5Rh — Alex Howard (@digiphile) July 6, 2019