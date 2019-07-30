Internet freaks out about mysterious blotch on Pete Buttigieg’s forehead
As the first round of the second series of Democratic debates began, the opening statements of each candidate were relatively unremarkable. However, there was one thing that social media quickly became obsessed with: a strange dark blotch on South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s forehead:
Is that a speck of salsa mixed with ranch on Pete Buttigieg’s forehead? #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/yihP0msRVx
— Katie Hanzlik (@katie_hanz) July 31, 2019
Um, did Mayor Pete cut his forehead shaving? #DemDebate
— Zachary Drennen (@z_drennen) July 31, 2019
just staring at that spot on Pete's forehead lmao #DemDebate
— ️ (@bendashper) July 31, 2019
Oh no there's some schmutz on Pete's forehead #BadOptics
— Jamie Gray (@JamieGrayTweets) July 31, 2019
What the hell is on Mayor Pete’s forehead? #DemDebate
— Ray Wert (@raywert) July 31, 2019
I don't know if it's a mole, birth mark or scar on Mayor Pete's forehead, but I can think is this: pic.twitter.com/dYLqKvBqNx
— World of Spots! (@geargutz) July 31, 2019
@Chas10Buttigieg please remove whatever is on Pete’s forehead
— ❁Maiya❁ (@maiya_leslie) July 31, 2019
Marianne, please lick your thumb and get that spot off Pete’s forehead #DemDebate2
— Cassady Craighill (@cassadyblair) July 31, 2019
OH, NO, PETE! He’s got something on his forehead. I can’t focus on what he’s saying bc of it. Oh, Pete! Nooooooo #DemDebate
— Jude (@StuffJudeSays) July 31, 2019