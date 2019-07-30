Internet freaks out about mysterious blotch on Pete Buttigieg’s forehead

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly had a tough time during the Democratic debate on CNN Tuesday night.

As the candidates made opening statements, O'Reilly took a jab at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who wasn't standing on the stage.

"No hand on heart for De Blasio during Star Spangled Banner in true communist tradition," O'Reilly said.

https://twitter.com/MattBinder/status/1156358069217091584

Presumably, O'Reilly meant Tim Ryan, who is also very tall, but ten years de Blasio's junior. The two are both polling relatively low, but de Blasio is generally despised by voters in New York City right now. Ryan has been in Congress since 2003.