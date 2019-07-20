Internet piles on ABC reporter for lavishing praise on Trump for allowing press to ask questions

ABC News reporter Kyra Phillips on Saturday heaped praise on President Donald Trump for his treatment of the press.

Despite the White House no longer holding daily press briefings, Phillips praised the “access” she receives from the administration.

“No matter what your politics are, I have to say that I appreciate the access ⁦Trump⁩ gives us on a regular basis and the ability to ask any question,” she said.

She tagged Stephanie Grisham in her tweet, who is Trump’s latest press secretary. She also tagged her husband, John Roberts, who does not work in the White House, but works for Fox News.

The internet had harsh commentary for a reporter praising the president who regularly refers to the press as the “enemy” of the people.

No matter what your politics are, I have to say that I appreciate the access ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ gives us on a regular basis and the ability to ask any question. ⁦@PressSec⁩ ⁦@johnrobertsFox⁩ pic.twitter.com/CLutdtZRlj — Kyra Phillips (@KyraPhillips) July 19, 2019

You do realize the entire Internet is howling with laughter and disgust and disbelief that you would say something this idiotic about the man who lies to you daily, right? — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) July 20, 2019

Are you high? — Joy Rock✌️ (@gclt5) July 20, 2019

Auditioning for foxnews? — ALT-immigration 1.0 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) July 20, 2019

He grants you "access" to spread a metric ton of disinfo/propaganda/lies. That's not journalism. That's enabling a pathological liar to continue to poison all levels of American life. He would NOT BE THERE if it weren't for your complicity. I would fire you for this tweet alone. — katzenjamber (@kat4gizmo) July 20, 2019

Here is an example of Trump giving the press the ability to ask any question. As you can see, he is every bit as forthcoming as he is charming. pic.twitter.com/cevIlCvSJG — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 20, 2019

At which point he calls you an enemy of the people so often that his supporters start mailing bombs to journalists. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) July 20, 2019

but it's outside in the heat where you have to yell your questions over the sounds of marine one only for him to scream out an angry bs answer chockablock with lies. that's not access. he's accessing you, for him. — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) July 20, 2019

Shame on you! LIES ARE NOT NEWS. No matter what your politics are, if you can't see that this president lies every single day about literally everything, you're not smart enough to be part of the media. He gives you time to ask questions THEN HE LIES!

LIES ARE NOT NEWS. WAKE UP! — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) July 20, 2019

This encapsulates much of media — & reporters should be embarrassed she's let the cat out of the bag. What does "access" matter if he doesn't answer questions & lies, or you don't ask tough questions? Well, it get clicks/sound-bites, competing w/many others. Priorities. https://t.co/yDNj3TRSCS — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) July 20, 2019

You are complicit. — God (@thegoodgodabove) July 20, 2019

This is Stockholm Syndrome. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 20, 2019

I for one am definitely going to watch @KyraPhillips riveting one-on-one interview with President Trump where she spends a full hour telling him how big and powerful he is, and profusely thanks him for the “access”. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 20, 2019

What strange alternative universe do you reside in? The whole set up on the lawn near a noisy helicopter is for sheer manipulation & control. It works. If you don’t see that and take steps to change it find another profession. Your judgment is gone. — Karen Myatt (@karenamyatt) July 20, 2019

He shamelessly lies to your faces. And you magnify his lies without usually pointing out that he's lying. That's why he gives you access; because you're mindless stenographers. I have to say that I don't appreciate that. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) July 20, 2019

Are you kidding me with this normalizing bullshit — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) July 20, 2019

If you can ask any question, how about these: 1) Sir, why aren’t you in jail for sexually assaulting so many women? 2) Sir, why do you lie so much? 3) Why do so many businesses you touch fail spectacularly? 4) Where are your taxes? 5) Why are you such a huge racist? — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 20, 2019

An embarrassment to journalism… https://t.co/J1FCTyvBBW — Dan Gillmor (@dangillmor) July 20, 2019

Is this the best you can do? https://t.co/ByGqMIZpPb — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) July 20, 2019

Is this a parody account? — Jason Sparks (@sparksjls) July 20, 2019

No matter what your politics are, you have to agree it’s not too late to delete this tweet. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 20, 2019