Internet ridicules Trump for pathetic tweet thanking himself: ‘Happy ME-DAY!’

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former General Barry McCaffrey lashed out at Donald Trump for "hijacking" the Washington, D.C., Fourth of July celebration for his own purposes.

Speaking with host David Gura, the retired general said he appreciated how the military hardware was given its due -- but not how it was misused by Trump.

Asked by Gura what the event said to him, McCaffrey got right to the point.

"Part of it says nothing has changed," the retired general said. "Mr. Trump hijacked an event with a sort of a narcissistic display for his own political purposes."