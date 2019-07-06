Internet ridicules Trump for pathetic tweet thanking himself: ‘Happy ME-DAY!’
On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump sent a bizarre tweet thanking himself in the third person for the current state of the economy:
Our Country is the envy of the World. Thank you, Mr. President! https://t.co/2h8mvu16YX
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2019
Immediately, social media pounced on the tweet, ridiculing the president’s bizarre, narcissistic impulse to laud himself:
— 🦉Marie-Caroline🐈 (@NoWay7790) July 6, 2019
Siri, show me what the worst president ever would tweet
— Edward Kim (@eddiek005) July 6, 2019
Are you referring to yourself in the third person? Sick fuck.
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) July 6, 2019
Happy ME-DAY! I am a 73 year old man who needs more attention than 10 kids in day care!
— @tinfoilted (@tinfoilted1) July 6, 2019
Only a malignant narcissist sociopath thanks himself… #Trump
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 6, 2019
Thanking the President ? You do realize that’s you, don’t you?
Should we add multiple personality disorder to your mental issues ?
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) July 6, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Nurse! Nurse! He's forgotten who he is again!
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 6, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Nice to see you thanking Obama for handing you a strong economy.
— Paul (@pablo_honey1) July 6, 2019ADVERTISEMENT