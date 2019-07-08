Iran accuses US of using oil sanctions to gain market clout
Iran’s oil minister has accused the United States of using sanctions to “shock” the global oil supply and gain market clout for its booming shale oil production.
Washington abandoned a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers last year and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic republic’s crucial oil sales as well as other parts of the economy.
“I think one of the reasons for sanctions against Iran and Venezuela is opening up the market for American oil sales,” Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said in an interview with state TV late Sunday, a transcript of which was provided by his ministry’s SHANA news agency.
“This much oil production needs a market and could not be compensated for with regular OPEC cuts, therefore America needed to shock the market to find a place for itself. Some sanctions are (imposed) so that Americans can keep producing and developing shale oil,” he added.
New technology that allows for extracting oil and gas from shale rock formations has led to a boom in oil production in the US in recent years.
Zanganeh said that according to US figures, shale oil’s breakeven cost can be as low as $40 per barrel.
Benchmark Brent crude was trading at around $64 dollars a barrel in London on Monday.
The US is currently the world’s biggest oil producer followed by Russia and Saudi Arabia, and is set to become a net exporter from 2021, according to the International Energy Agency.
The White House said in April that tightening sanctions on Iran will have “no material impact” on oil prices given the large supply of US oil on the global market.
OPEC, pressured by US output, abundant global crude supplies and weak oil demand growth, agreed last week to extend by nine months daily oil output cuts first announced in December aimed at supporting prices and soaking up excess supplies.
Iran, whose production has been severely hit by US sanctions, is exempt from the cuts agreement along with crisis-stricken Venezuela and Libya.
Battling what he called “the most severe organised sanctions in history,” Zanganeh last week vowed to keep selling oil via “unconventional means”.
Iran’s state TV recently aired a programme showing an Iranian-flagged tanker under US sanctions that delivered one million barrels of crude oil to China, one of the remaining partners to the nuclear deal and which has rejected Washington’s efforts to cut Tehran’s oil exports to zero.
Iran accuses US of using oil sanctions to gain market clout
Iran's oil minister has accused the United States of using sanctions to "shock" the global oil supply and gain market clout for its booming shale oil production.
Washington abandoned a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers last year and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic republic's crucial oil sales as well as other parts of the economy.
"I think one of the reasons for sanctions against Iran and Venezuela is opening up the market for American oil sales," Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said in an interview with state TV late Sunday, a transcript of which was provided by his ministry's SHANA news agency.
The declassified history of Hitler’s British traitors
For almost 80 years, Britain has told itself – and the world – a powerful story about the country’s heroism during the dark days of World War Two. Newspapers, television and the cinema have portrayed the years between 1939 and 1945 as the country’s finest hours: the spirits of Dunkirk, the Blitz and a nation bonded by the rubrics of ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’, ‘Make Do and Mend’, are repeatedly invoked to create an enduring narrative of brave stoicism.
That narrative is not false. It is simply not the whole story. Hundreds of once-secret Security Service (MI5) and British government files have now revealed an uncomfortable truth: that for all the genuine unity and determination of the vast majority of the population to defeat Hitler, there was also a small – but dangerous – sub-stratum which yearned for the day when his troops could goose-step down Whitehall amid an orgy of swastika flags.
12 history podcasts you should be listening to
The name is pretty self-explanatory, but Stuff You Missed in History Class definitely should not be (missed, that is). Each episode features the hosts, Holly and Tracy, telling the story of a new historical event that isn’t usually covered in standard history classes. They take turns explaining the event chronologically, with some humorous commentary on the side. If you feel that your history education is lacking, or just want to know more about niche topics of history, this podcast is number 19 on Spotify’s list of top educational podcasts. It’s easy to listen to and the 30 to 45-minute episodes go very quickly.