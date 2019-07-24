Iran hints open to possible tanker swap, nuclear talks
President Hassan Rouhani hinted on Wednesday that Iran is open to a possible tanker swap with Britain and indirect talks with the United States over its nuclear programme and sanctions.
“We don’t want tensions with some European countries,” Rouhani said in comments to a cabinet meeting posted on the official website of his government.
In a clear reference to the British, Rouhani said if they were to “cease the incorrect acts that they have done, including that of Gibraltar, Iran’s response would be” appropriate to their actions.
Iran and the United Kingdom are in the midst of a tense standoff over British authorities’ seizure of an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar in early July and Iran’s detention of a UK-flagged ship in Gulf waters last week.
Rouhani also said Iran would be open to talks should there be a “ceasefire” in US economic sanctions against the Islamic republic.
Hostilities between Iran and the United States have risen since last year when President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at limiting Tehran’s nuclear programme and began reimposing sanctions.
“In this regard some countries are intermediaries, though they themselves say they are not mediators and are just expressing their own views,” said Rouhani.
“There has been correspondence from both sides on this issue and we are continuing this,” he added.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Tehran in June for talks aimed at defusing tensions between Iran and the United States.
Earlier this month French President Emmanuel Macron sent his top diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, to Iran “to piece together a deescalation” strategy.
Both Japan and France have denied acting as intermediaries between Iran and the United States.
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough begs Jesus for forgiveness for ever being a Republican
On Wednesday, as House Republicans tried to discredit former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on the Russia investigation, conservative MSNBC host Joe Scarborough tweeted his bitter regret that he had ever counted himself among their number.
"Jesus, forgive me for ever being a Republican," he said.
https://twitter.com/joenbc/status/1154024494673084417?s=21
Before becoming a cable news commentator, Scarborough served three terms as a GOP congressman for Florida, from 1995 to 2001.
Scarborough was initially friendly with Donald Trump in the early part of the campaign cycle, but turned against him once he was in office and has been a critic of him ever since.
CNN
Republican accidentally reveals why impeachment is necessary in his attempt to attack Mueller
During former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI) tried to ambush Mueller into admitting that he shouldn't have been investigating President Donald Trump in the first place — but accidentally highlighted a key reason why Congress needs to open impeachment proceedings against him.
"Okay, now volume two, page one," said Sensenbrenner. "Your report boldly states, 'We determine not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment.' Is that correct?"
"I tried to find that citation, congressman," replied Mueller.
Mueller agrees the president was not exonerated by his report
Robert Mueller agreed that his report did not exonerate President Donald Trump, whom he said tried to influence his investigation.
The special counsel told House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler that the president had exerted undue influence on his investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russia, but he said Department of Justice guidelines prohibited him from charging the president with any crimes.
"The president has repeatedly claimed that your report found there was no obstruction and that it completely and totally exonerated him," Nadler said. "But that is not what your report said, is it?"