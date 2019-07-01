Iran says it exceeds enriched uranium stockpile limit
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday that Iran has exceeded a limit on its enriched uranium reserves set under a 2015 nuclear deal, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.
“Iran has crossed the 300-kilogramme limit based on its plan,” Zarif told ISNA, saying Tehran had set out its intentions “very clearly” in May.
The United States withdrew from the nuclear deal last year and reimposed biting sanctions on Iran as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign.
In retaliation on May 8 Tehran announced it would no longer respect the limit set on its enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles.
It also threatened to go further and abandon more nuclear commitments unless the remaining partners — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — helped it to circumvent sanctions, especially to sell its oil.
The EU said Friday after a crisis meeting aimed at salvaging the deal that a special payment mechanism set up to help Iran skirt the sanctions, known as INSTEX, was finally “operational” and that the first transactions were being processed.
But “the Europeans’ efforts were not enough, therefore Iran will go ahead with its announced measures,” Zarif said.
“INSTEX is just the beginning of (their) commitments, which has not been fully implemented yet,” he added.
GOP lawmakers freaking out after Trump rolled over for Chinese in trade talks
President Donald Trump's decision to reverse course and allow U.S. companies to supply software and components to Chinese manufacturer Huawei has angered some Republicans who -- a rare display of anger at the president -- have gone public with their dismay.
According to the Washington Post, the president made the unilateral decision on Huawei after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Osaka after receiving assurances China would purchase more US farm products.
Commentary
There have been many end-of-the-world prophecies in the past — so why is this new one somehow different?
Last month I interviewed Jay Inslee, the Washington governor running for president who is positioning himself as the climate change–aware candidate. In the introduction for that piece, I wrote that the stakes for that issue are literally "apocalyptic" — meaning if global warming doesn't get addressed, the world as we know it will end.
But after publication, two of my acquaintances took umbrage with this statement. There have been many end-of-the-world prophecies in the past, they reasoned. Why is this one different?