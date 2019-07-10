It doesn’t look like Michael Flynn is going to be able to avoid prison after all

Michael Flynn’s efforts to try and stay out of prison seems to be in jeopardy, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, the new legal strategy Flynn is attempting “prompted them to reassess their two-year-old cooperation agreement,” the report revealed.

Court papers were unsealed this week showing Flynn was dropped as a witness and he’s already backed away from statements to authorities he made earlier in the investigation and to special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Prosecutors said this week that Flynn’s role in the Kian case had changed from cooperator to co-conspirator,” Bloomberg reported. “In the latest filings, they said that Flynn may be called instead as a witness for the defense. They asked the judge to delay Flynn’s sentencing until the Kian case is completed.”

Bijan Kian’s trial is set to look at his and Flynn’s company the Flynn Intel Group and if they did illegal secret lobbying work for the government of Turkey.

Mueller had said that because Flynn was so early to agree to cooperation it gave him a lot of goodwill from prosecutors.

“But U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan in Washington saw the case differently,” Bloomberg said. “He balked at the suggestion that Flynn had earned leniency, saying that he could have been charged with additional crimes related to his work as an unregistered agent of the Turkish government while working as a top security adviser to Trump during the presidential campaign and transition.”

“Arguably, you sold your country out,” Sullivan said in court. “I’m not hiding my disgust, my disdain for this criminal offense.”

Sentencing was then delayed until cooperation was finalized by prosecutors. The judge then asked for prosecutors and the Justice Department to author a memo describing the extent to which Flynn was helpful in the investigation.

