‘It is Donald Trump who truly believes his base is deplorable’: Washington Post columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump is a “ranting lunatic” and his racism is a “national catastrophe,” a Washington Post columnist argued on MSNBC on Tuesday.

Michelle Goldberg was interviewed by Steve Kornacki on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

“I think what Trump is telling us every single day, is that he believes that he won because of racism,” Goldberg explained.

“He believes he won because he was willing to say terrible things about immigrants and Muslims and people of color and the Archie Bunker demographic responded to that. He believes that about his base,” she continued. “He believes far more than Hillary Clinton ever did, even though she used the word ‘deplorables,’ it’s Donald Trump who truly believes his base is deplorable.”

“Think what a degraded state this country is in when his aides say, ‘No, he can’t be racist, he opposes slavery.’ That’s the bar — That’s the best they can do to make an affirmative argument for this president having any concern for ethnic minorities in this country. It is such a farce,” she said.

“We all sit around here and talk about it in terms of strategy and in terms of the election. That is important but I think it is important to acknowledge what a national catastrophe it is to have this ranting lunatic who holds so many of the people and so many of the cities that he purports to lead, in kind of complete contempt,” Goldberg concluded.

Watch:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump shafted family farmers to give trade war bailouts to huge corporate farms instead: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has tried to paper over the disaster his trade war has been causing for American farmers by issuing a $16 billion bailout, paying farmers for the work they lost due to the tariffs — meaning that he is effectively borrowing money from China to pay farmers not to sell their goods to China.

But Trump's policy is even more disastrous than it looks on paper, according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway rips Trump group for featuring OJ Simpson: ‘They need to take another stab at this’

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Students for Trump, a political action committee run by Trump superfan Charlie Kirk, was mocked on Twitter on Tuesday for featuring OJ Simpson in a video bashing Democrats.

"Even OJ Simpson is fed up with Democrats pandering and not providing any real solutions," Students for Trump said, in a since-deleted tweet.

A screengrab of the post was captured by writer Molly Jong-Fast.

"Students for Trump has found the perfect brand ambassador," Jong-Fast said. "Good work team!"

Her post was noticed by prominent Republican attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

North Carolina strategist accused of rigging House election indicted for perjury and obstruction of justice

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

On Tuesday, WSOC News 9 reported that Leslie McCrae Dowless, the embattled political strategist at the heart of the North Carolina House election scandal, has been indicted on new charges, including obstruction of justice, perjury, solicitation to commit perjury, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and unlawful possession of absentee ballots.

Some of the people he worked with are also being charged in connection with the investigation, including Lisa Britt, Ginger S. Eason, Woody D. Hester, James Singletary, Tonya B. Long, Jessica Dowless, and Kelly Hendrix

Continue Reading
 
 
 

