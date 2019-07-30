‘It’s already happening’: CNN panel explains how Trump’s racist rhetoric is inspiring violence
President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on Democratic lawmakers and the city of Baltimore sparked an emotional panel discussion on CNN about how his rhetoric is helping to inspire white nationalists who commit acts of violence.
The discussion started with host Alisyn Camerota pointing out that suspected Gilroy shooter Santino William Legan wrote posts on social media that referenced a notorious white supremacist book — and she linked these views directly to the kind of racist attacks Trump has been making against his political foes.
“I keep hearing people say, ‘Gee, I hope the racist rhetoric being thrown around doesn’t lead to violence,'” she said. “It’s already happening.”
Guest Bakari Sellers agreed with Camerota’s assessment and said that Trump’s rhetoric essentially dehumanizes people of color.
“While we are casting aspirations on black and brown people in this country, using words like ‘infested,’ talking people coming over the borders if they’re not seeking better hope for their families and treating them as if they’re criminals, you don’t hear people talking about white male domestic terror in this country,” he said. “In South Carolina, we lived through Dylann Roof.”
Sellers said that he’s been particularly alarmed at the way it’s now seen as perfectly acceptable to be racist in public.
“I remind people of Charlottesville all the time, the thing about it that was so damning… that they weren’t wearing hoods,” he said. “We live in a country right now where it’s acceptable to display your racism.”
Black Michigan voter perfectly nails Trump for his racism during CNN panel: The worst since George Wallace
During a CNN voter panel discussion on the Democrat's prospects of beating Donald Trump in the 2020 election, one voter perfectly encapsulated what the president is by saying it was apparent from the day he announced he was running he was a full-blown racist.
Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, a Michigan Democrat (identified by CNN as Edith) was asked about Donald Trump using racism to generate enthusiasm for his 2020 campaign, and her response was quite blunt.
"I think at his core, he's a racist," Edith patiently explained. "He came down the steps of Trump Tower as a racist and he rode into the White House a racist. And he's opened the door for every racist who's been hiding in the corners to come out and show themselves."
Democrats shouldn’t be ashamed of supporting healthcare for immigrants
Both political parties have been making much ado in the weeks since the Democratic debates about candidates holding up their hands affirmatively to say that migrants entering the country even illegally should be able to get health treatment.
Donald Trump and Republican followers more generally have been vocal in ridiculing this thought, labeling these ideas as favoring “open borders” and running counter to all that is American traditions. To Trump, the idea of Democrats showing some sense of empathy is weakness of backbone and blindness to the major immigration disaster facing the United States from illegal crossings of the border.
Rick Santorum goes down in flames on CNN panel for insisting Trump’s attacks on Baltimore aren’t racist
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) tried to argue that there was nothing racist about President Donald Trump's attacks on Baltimore as a "disgusting, rodent and rat infested mess" — and was instantly shot down by the rest of the panel.
"Here is the thing," said former Obama adviser Van Jones. "Trump attacks everybody. He's mean. He's rude. You say okay, why are you guys upset? He attacks people of color in a particular way. You know, if it's a place of color, it's an s-hole nation. It's a black city, it's a crime-infested city. If it's a leader of color, go back where you came from. Listen, he's rude, he's mean, but there's a particular kind of vitriol and there's a pattern here, and I think that's why people are so upset. Part of the danger we're in now is you can't let this stuff go and can't spend too much time talking about it, because I think he likes being seen as this racial provocateur, standing up to these people. And so it's a lose-lose situation for the country to have a president like this."