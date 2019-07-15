‘It’s disgusting’: Fox pundit steamrolls Trump apologist for defending president’s racist attacks
Panelists on Fox News clashed Monday over whether President Donald Trump’s racist attack against progressive congresswomen would help or hurt him politically.
“You know, look, I think he threw Nancy Pelosi a lifeline. There was a battle within the party itself and now it’s been overshadowed by this,” remarked Fox News host Bill Hemmer.
But David Avella, the chairman of the political group GOPAC, suggest that Trump had made a good political move. He insisted that Trump had made things harder for the Democratic House speaker.
“Because now you have four more members of Congress that want impeachment of the president even more. And they have all been for impeachment. Now they are all the more fired up to want impeachment,” Avella said.
“This speaker now has to figure out how she holds off a higher degree of talk for impeachment when you add into the fact that now they have a compadre now in the presidential race with Tom Steyer who made his name in politics trying to impeach the president,” he added.
“I don’t think that’s what’s going on here or what people are thinking about today,” said Jessica Tarlov, an political strategist and Fox News contributor. “People are thinking about the fact that the president unleashed a racist tweetstorm against four duly-elected congresswomen — three of whom were born in America.”
“This is the next round of birtherism,” she continued, “which started out as racism as well — both Donald Trump and Melania Trump have peddled that. It’s disgusting.”
Watch video below:
Breaking Banner
Michael Flynn turned combative after Mueller report release — and now his plea deal may implode: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has grown increasingly uncooperative and hostile in his dealings with federal investigators and maybe putting a plea deal he agreed to in jeopardy.
The report states that Flynn's truculent attitude toward his prosecution over ramped up right after the Mueller report was released.
"Flynn cut a deal with the special counsel’s office in December 2017 on charges that he lied to the FBI about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador to the U.S," the Beast reports. "To date, he remains the most senior member of the Trump orbit to have flipped on his former boss. In a sentencing memo, prosecutors praised Flynn’s cooperation with the government as 'particularly valuable' both because of his seniority in the Trump campaign and because his early decision to cooperate likely influenced other witnesses in the case to do the same."
Breaking Banner
Epstein mansion raid uncovers a mysterious foreign passport that lists his residence as Saudi Arabia
Jeffrey Epstein had a phony passport locked in a safe that was found during a raid on his Manhattan home, according to prosecutors.
The 66-year-old financier appeared in court Monday for a bail hearing, where prosecutors told the judge about an expired passport issued by a foreign government in the 1980s with a photo that appeared to be Epstein but under another name.
SDNY says they learned today that Epstein had in a locked safe a foreign passport issued in the 1980s, expired, with a photo that appears to be Epstein and a name that is not his. It also gives his place of residence as Saudi Arabia.
‘It’s disgusting’: Fox pundit steamrolls Trump apologist for defending president’s racist attacks
Panelists on Fox News clashed Monday over whether President Donald Trump's racist attack against progressive congresswomen would help or hurt him politically.
"You know, look, I think he threw Nancy Pelosi a lifeline. There was a battle within the party itself and now it's been overshadowed by this," remarked Fox News host Bill Hemmer.
But David Avella, the chairman of the political group GOPAC, suggest that Trump had made a good political move. He insisted that Trump had made things harder for the Democratic House speaker.
"Because now you have four more members of Congress that want impeachment of the president even more. And they have all been for impeachment. Now they are all the more fired up to want impeachment," Avella said.