‘It’s just sparkling racism’: Internet mocks the hell out of the New York Times for describing Trump’s comments as ‘racially infused’

In an analysis piece in the New York Times on Sunday, chief White House correspondent opted to describe President Donald Trump’s overtly racist comments on Democratic congresswomen color as “racially infused” — an euphemism one Twitter user joked is “the worst flavor of LaCroix.”

Trump over the weekend caused an uproar in the media by tweeting the following:

ADVERTISEMENT

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s defenders are zeroing in on the one clause where the president suggests the “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” can “come back and show us how it is done,” and ignoring the other 85 percent of Trump’s tweet — particularly where he says the congresswomen are “telling the people of the United States … how our government is to be run” (emphasis added), which seems particularly vile.

Writing for the Times, Baker summed up those defenders thusly (emphasis also added):

Republican lawmakers, by and large, did not rush to the president’s side on Sunday either, but neither did they jump forward to denounce him. Deeply uncomfortable as many Republicans are with Mr. Trump’s racially infused politics, they worry about offending the base voters who cheer on the president as a truth-teller taking on the tyranny of political correctness. ADVERTISEMENT

Ah yes, “racially infused politics,” now with a dash of nativism. Here’s what Twitter had to say:

“Racially infused” is a new one! A truly fresh euphemism! Racially infused politics: the pure CBD oil version of racism. Similar amazing benefits, non-psychoactive, totally legal in all states! pic.twitter.com/liRgTBTqj3 ADVERTISEMENT — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) July 15, 2019

“Racially infused” is definitely the worst flavor of LaCroix. ADVERTISEMENT — Kashana (@kashanacauley) July 15, 2019

Racially infused, racially charged, sprinkled with the dew of race. There's a lot of euphemistic tap-dancing going on, but as someone who has spent as lifetime tip-toeing through the tinges of racial, I am here to help. https://t.co/ZLLvpTtqsS ADVERTISEMENT — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) July 15, 2019

racially infused

racially cloudy with a chance of controversy meatballs

polarizing remarks, in the sense that if they were a magnet what would be stuck on one end of the magnet would happen to be racists but it might be a coincidence, who can say? https://t.co/YXI8o8LBza ADVERTISEMENT — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 15, 2019

Just some artisanal, small batch, racially infused politics https://t.co/a4CA02nsQ8 ADVERTISEMENT — Kiley Kroh (@kileykroh) July 15, 2019

Racial fire. Racially infused. Racially tinged. Racially charged. Racial animus. Does the NYT pay by the euphemism these days holy shithttps://t.co/kbZs291bFc pic.twitter.com/wj2peN2ue4 — Ari Schwartz (@arischwartz) July 15, 2019

It's "racially infused" only if it comes from the Rachel'Enfused region of France. Otherwise it's just sparkling racism.#TrumpIsARacist pic.twitter.com/uPnNlCwuz2 — Larry Kunz (@larry_kunz) July 15, 2019

now available at NYT’s store: the dry kindling of race relations, Trump’s Racism Matches, racially-infused teabags (note: do not drink) — donate to Gravel you cowards (@lyta_gold) July 15, 2019

They literally called it “racially infused politics” last night. Like tea — Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) July 15, 2019