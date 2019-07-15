‘It’s just sparkling racism’: Internet mocks the hell out of the New York Times for describing Trump’s comments as ‘racially infused’
In an analysis piece in the New York Times on Sunday, chief White House correspondent opted to describe President Donald Trump’s overtly racist comments on Democratic congresswomen color as “racially infused” — an euphemism one Twitter user joked is “the worst flavor of LaCroix.”
Trump over the weekend caused an uproar in the media by tweeting the following:
So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
Trump’s defenders are zeroing in on the one clause where the president suggests the “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” can “come back and show us how it is done,” and ignoring the other 85 percent of Trump’s tweet — particularly where he says the congresswomen are “telling the people of the United States … how our government is to be run” (emphasis added), which seems particularly vile.
Writing for the Times, Baker summed up those defenders thusly (emphasis also added):
Republican lawmakers, by and large, did not rush to the president’s side on Sunday either, but neither did they jump forward to denounce him. Deeply uncomfortable as many Republicans are with Mr. Trump’s racially infused politics, they worry about offending the base voters who cheer on the president as a truth-teller taking on the tyranny of political correctness.ADVERTISEMENT
Ah yes, “racially infused politics,” now with a dash of nativism. Here’s what Twitter had to say:
“Racially infused” is a new one! A truly fresh euphemism!
Racially infused politics: the pure CBD oil version of racism. Similar amazing benefits, non-psychoactive, totally legal in all states! pic.twitter.com/liRgTBTqj3ADVERTISEMENT
— Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) July 15, 2019
NY Times: "racially infused" 🧐 pic.twitter.com/wosBr94jw8ADVERTISEMENT
— Barry Malone (@malonebarry) July 15, 2019
“Racially infused” is definitely the worst flavor of LaCroix.ADVERTISEMENT
— Kashana (@kashanacauley) July 15, 2019
Racially infused, racially charged, sprinkled with the dew of race. There's a lot of euphemistic tap-dancing going on, but as someone who has spent as lifetime tip-toeing through the tinges of racial, I am here to help. https://t.co/ZLLvpTtqsSADVERTISEMENT
— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) July 15, 2019
racially infused
racially cloudy with a chance of controversy meatballs
polarizing remarks, in the sense that if they were a magnet what would be stuck on one end of the magnet would happen to be racists but it might be a coincidence, who can say? https://t.co/YXI8o8LBzaADVERTISEMENT
— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 15, 2019
Just some artisanal, small batch, racially infused politics https://t.co/a4CA02nsQ8ADVERTISEMENT
— Kiley Kroh (@kileykroh) July 15, 2019
Racial fire. Racially infused. Racially tinged. Racially charged. Racial animus.
Does the NYT pay by the euphemism these days holy shithttps://t.co/kbZs291bFc pic.twitter.com/wj2peN2ue4
— Ari Schwartz (@arischwartz) July 15, 2019
It's "racially infused" only if it comes from the Rachel'Enfused region of France. Otherwise it's just sparkling racism.#TrumpIsARacist pic.twitter.com/uPnNlCwuz2
— Larry Kunz (@larry_kunz) July 15, 2019
now available at NYT’s store: the dry kindling of race relations, Trump’s Racism Matches, racially-infused teabags (note: do not drink)
— donate to Gravel you cowards (@lyta_gold) July 15, 2019
They literally called it “racially infused politics” last night. Like tea
— Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) July 15, 2019
Bespoke racially infused spirits and coctails https://t.co/F1UH6bzDIW
— Little Spoon Kadera (@joekadera) July 15, 2019
Even neo-Nazis think Trump’s racism ‘goes too far sometimes’: Investigative reporter
An investigative reporter that has embedded with neo-Nazis and Klan members explained Monday that President Donald Trump’s language echoes what these far-right groups have been saying for years.
In an MSNBC panel discussion, Vegas Tenold explained that when Trump says things like this it's almost expected at this point because he's been saying racist things since the birther campaign.
"He’s a racist; we have known for a long time that he is a racist," Tenold said. "'Go back to where you came from,' it’s peak racism, it’s, you know, the original form of racism. He’s been on this thing for a long time."
Commentary
Here are 5 of Trump’s most unhinged moments as his ‘Showcase to America’ descended into absurdity
President Donald Trump reiterated his familiar protectionist and “America first” themes on Monday during his Made in America Showcase, bragging about tariffs imposed on other countries and claiming that under his watch, manufacturing jobs are returning to the United States in a big way. But Trump wasn’t content to merely discuss his economic and trade policies. The president also used the speech and a press conference to defend some Twitter comments that are being widely denounced as racist.
Over the weekend, Trump attacked four congresswomen of color and urged them to go back to the countries they came from. The comments were obviously aimed at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — the liberal/progressive alliance known as The Squad in the U.S. House of Representatives. All of them are U.S. citizens, and the Somali-born Omar is the only one of the four who wasn’t born in the U.S.
CNN
Republican slams Trump for eroding ‘the very basis of what America is all about’
On Monday, President Donald Trump doubled down on comments that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should leave America if they're so unhappy with the status quo.
He posted a series of tweets making the same point over the weekend. In response, former Ohio Governor John Kasich tweeted his displeasure at the President's behavior.
What @realDonaldTrump said about Democrat women in Congress is deplorable and beneath the dignity of the office. We all, including Republicans, need to speak out against these kinds of comments that do nothing more than divide us and create deep animosity - maybe even hatred.