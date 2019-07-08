‘It’s murder in disguise’: Parents of Frenchman in right-to-die case ‘resigned’ to his death
The parents of Vincent Lambert, a severely brain-damaged patient at the heart of a bitter right-to-die case, said Monday they were “resigned” to his death after French doctors stopped his life support.
Lambert was involved in a near-fatal car crash in 2008 that left him a quadriplegic with severe brain damage which doctors say is irreversible.
Since then, he has been kept alive artificially, sparking a years-long legal struggle between his deeply Catholic parents, who have fought to keep him alive, and his wife and doctors, who say the humane option is to let him die.
On June 28, France‘s top appeals court ruled doctors could begin removing the life support in a process that began last week despite frantic last-minute efforts by his parents Pierre and Viviane.
“We have nowhere else to turn and now it’s too late. Vincent is dying,” they said in a statement sent to AFP through their lawyers, adding his condition was now “medically irreversible”.
“Throughout the last week, we made a huge effort to try and ensure that the suspension requested on Vincent’s behalf by the UN committee on disabled rights was respected. But it was in vain,” they said.
In May, a UN committee on disabled rights, based in Geneva, asked France to keep Lambert alive while it conducted its own investigation into the matter. But the French government rejected the request as non-binding.
Both parents were at Lambert’s bedside on Sunday after doctors began removing his water and feeding tubes while ensuring a “profound and continuous sedation”.
“It’s murder in disguise, it’s euthanasia,” 90-year-old Pierre Lambert told journalists at Sebastopol hospital in the northern town of Reims, where his son has been in a vegetative state since 2008.
Denouncing the court decision as “madness”, the pair believe their son is merely handicapped and have fought to have him moved to a specialist treatment unit.
A group of supporters who oppose the ending of life support were to have held a demonstration in Paris Monday, but called it off at the last minute after Lambert’s parents said his death was “now unavoidable” and they were “resigned” to accepting it.
LOOK: Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking indictment
Prosecutors have released a 14-page indictment against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and even just the first page is disgusting.
Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) say Epstein procured dozens of underaged girls, some as young as 14, had them transported to his New York and Florida mansions, had sex with them, then paid them hundreds of dollars.
He also used those underaged girls to help him procure other underaged girls, prosecutors say.
Epstein "sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New in New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations," the indictment reads.
Jeffrey Epstein’s days of using his wealth and connections to ‘thwart justice’ are over: Ex-prosecutor
On Monday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner proclaimed that billionaire wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein, indicted over the weekend on charges of child sex trafficking, will finally face proper consequences for his actions:
Epstein has long been pursued by allegations of trafficking underage girls at sex parties at his many properties around the country, assaulting his victims and potentially passing them around to unspecified friends.
But he has repeatedly escaped proper punishment. Alexander Acosta, now President Donald Trump's Secretary of Labor, cut a bizarrely lenient plea bargain while serving as a U.S. attorney, letting Epstein accept only a few months in jail for soliciting prostitution. Epstein has since paid out massive settlements to his alleged victims to keep the details of the offenses private.
Trump went ‘nuts’ after Kellyanne Conway coughed during 2016 campaign blowup: report
In a report on Donald Trump's admitted germaphobia, Politico reveals that the president pitched a fit when then-campaign manager Kellyanne Conway coughed during a meeting on 2016 campaign expenditures and then stormed out of the room.
Calling Trump the "Purell president," Politico recounts Trump's obsession with germs; choosing to avoid shaking hands with people and obsessively using anti-bacterial gels on his hands when forced to do so.
While it had widely been reported that the president ordered acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney out of the Oval Office during an ABC interview after Mulvaney coughed, the report highlighted another episode that compelled Trump to leave the room in a huff.