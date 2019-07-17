‘I’ve had it!’ MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch goes on epic rant telling white people ‘if you vote for Trump — you own it’

In an epic rant on MSNBC Wednesday, political commentator Donny Deutsch went off telling white people that they need to wake up and prove they’re not racists.

“Enough is enough!” he began, looking directly into the camera. “I want to talk to the white people out there, okay. I want to talk to wealthy white people because I’ve had it. I’ve had discussions, when I talk to friends, people I know, [who say] ‘It’s good for the economy. It’s good for the economy.’ No, it’s time.”

He explained that if someone is working-class and they believe Trump will get them a job, they at least have an excuse.

“If you’re somebody who’s poor and you believe Donald Trump is going to get you a job, maybe you don’t have the luxury of a moral imperative, okay?” he continued. “But everybody else, shame on you at this point, enough. This is where you stand up. If you don’t, you own it.”

He said that President Donald Trump’s racism is no different than if they saw four white nationalists on the subway train screaming at an African American women to “go home or go back where you came from.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you vote for Trump it’s like you’re going like this,” Deutsch said, hanging his head down in humiliation. “And own it. No more ‘he’s good for the economy.’ No more, ‘well they’re all jerks. He just says these things.'”

“We’re headed to such a dangerous place. Guess what, look at history. It can happen here. Maybe it’s the Jews. Oh, oh, I forgot, his daughter is married to a Jew,” he said mocking the excuse often given for why Trump can’t be anti-Semitic.

“I come from a group of people where it happened to, 6 million of them,” he continued. “I’m not saying Trump is that person, but every playbook that’s happening, every single playbook, creating the other, getting rich people to look the other way, getting people to not trust the press, getting a judicial system in your pocket, getting an entire branch of government, the legislative branch, the Republicans, to just March with you, act above the law, to say you’re putting your adversaries in jail. And now, ‘Hey you dark person, if you don’t like it here, go back from where you came.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

He concluded, saying that it’s time for “white people, who maybe it’s not so great for your pocketbook, go in and look at your children and decide who you are.”

Watch the epic speech below: