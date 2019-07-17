‘I’ve had it!’ MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch goes on epic rant telling white people ‘if you vote for Trump — you own it’
In an epic rant on MSNBC Wednesday, political commentator Donny Deutsch went off telling white people that they need to wake up and prove they’re not racists.
“Enough is enough!” he began, looking directly into the camera. “I want to talk to the white people out there, okay. I want to talk to wealthy white people because I’ve had it. I’ve had discussions, when I talk to friends, people I know, [who say] ‘It’s good for the economy. It’s good for the economy.’ No, it’s time.”
He explained that if someone is working-class and they believe Trump will get them a job, they at least have an excuse.
“If you’re somebody who’s poor and you believe Donald Trump is going to get you a job, maybe you don’t have the luxury of a moral imperative, okay?” he continued. “But everybody else, shame on you at this point, enough. This is where you stand up. If you don’t, you own it.”
He said that President Donald Trump’s racism is no different than if they saw four white nationalists on the subway train screaming at an African American women to “go home or go back where you came from.”
“If you vote for Trump it’s like you’re going like this,” Deutsch said, hanging his head down in humiliation. “And own it. No more ‘he’s good for the economy.’ No more, ‘well they’re all jerks. He just says these things.'”
“We’re headed to such a dangerous place. Guess what, look at history. It can happen here. Maybe it’s the Jews. Oh, oh, I forgot, his daughter is married to a Jew,” he said mocking the excuse often given for why Trump can’t be anti-Semitic.
“I come from a group of people where it happened to, 6 million of them,” he continued. “I’m not saying Trump is that person, but every playbook that’s happening, every single playbook, creating the other, getting rich people to look the other way, getting people to not trust the press, getting a judicial system in your pocket, getting an entire branch of government, the legislative branch, the Republicans, to just March with you, act above the law, to say you’re putting your adversaries in jail. And now, ‘Hey you dark person, if you don’t like it here, go back from where you came.'”
He concluded, saying that it’s time for “white people, who maybe it’s not so great for your pocketbook, go in and look at your children and decide who you are.”
Watch the epic speech below:
Nicolle Wallace explains Trump’s racist attacks are covering his cozy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Michael Cohen scandal
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace began her Wednesday show saying that President Donald Trump has made it official by making his brand one of "racism." But it prompted her to wonder if his racist attacks against four congresswomen of color could be more about deflecting from other scandals.
Wednesday morning, MSNBC released a video of Trump partying with alleged child molester and rapist Jeffrey Epstein. Trump is seen groping women and slapping their posterior. The first round of Epstein's alleged crimes were downgraded by Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and he was given 13 months in a county jail for just 8 hours, six days a week.
Trump wasn’t the first president to confront the Supreme Court – and back down
A key presidential election is approaching. The U.S. Supreme Court hears a case with powerful political implications. The court rules, but the populist president doesn’t care. Our national commitments – to the Constitution, to morality, to the rule of law – seem at risk.Then, the president backs down. The nation survives.
This might be the story of President Trump’s short-lived threat to get a citizenship question on the census in defiance of the Supreme Court. Instead, it’s the story of President Andrew Jackson and Worcester v. Georgia, decided in 1832.
Fatal drug overdoses drop in US for first time in decades
Fatal drug overdoses in the US declined by 5.1 percent in 2018, according to preliminary official data released Wednesday, the first drop in two decades.
The trend was driven by a steep decline in deaths linked to prescription painkillers.
"The latest provisional data on overdose deaths show that America's united efforts to curb opioid use disorder and addiction are working," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said, though he cautioned the epidemic would not be cured overnight.
The total number of estimated deaths dropped to 68,557 in 2018 against 72,224 the year before, according to the figures released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).