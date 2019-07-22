Jared Kushner heading to the Middle East for talks
Jared Kushner will return to the Middle East later this month as he pushes his controversial plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, a senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration said Sunday.
“Kushner will travel to the region at the end of July for discussions to continue the momentum of the successful Bahrain workshop on the economic plan,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
He will be accompanied by White House advisor Jason Greenblatt and US envoy for Iran Brian Hook, the official said.
The trip will come around a month after Kushner convened an economic workshop in Bahrain that dangled the prospect of $50 billion in investment under a peace deal.
But the Palestinian Authority boycotted the “Peace to Prosperity” workshop, accusing the unabashedly pro-Israel Trump of using the prospect of cash to try to impose political solutions, and of ignoring the fundamental issue of Israeli occupation.
Trump took the landmark step of recognizing bitterly disputed Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Kushner, a family friend of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has suggested that his plan would not mention a Palestinian state, a longtime goal of US diplomacy.
Kushner’s trip also comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, which withdrew last year from a deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program and has imposed punishing sanctions on the country.
The US said it shot down an Iranian drone on July 18 and has accused Tehran of multiple attacks on tanker ships, while the Islamic republic downed an American drone last month.
2020 Election
Top conservative broadcaster Cumulus Media blocks its own radio stations from airing Pete Buttigieg interview
The third largest AM and FM broadcaster in America is blocking an interview one of its radio hosts conducted with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Cumulus Media, a conservative broadcaster that owns and operates over 400 radio stations in 87 media markets across the country, told Blair Garner, host of The Blair Garner Radio Show, he could not air any part of his interview with Buttigieg. Garner said via Twitter, "My employer decided I couldn't air it."
Garner hosts his show on FM country music radio stations and is nationally syndicated across more than 150 stations. Cumulus blocked any station from airing the 20-minute interview, according to HuffPost.
Breaking Banner
Trump is ‘eviscerating the government’ even worse than George W. Bush: White House veteran
Richard A. Clarke, a prominent counterterrorism expert who has served under almost every president since Reagan, has long been convinced that the worse president in his lifetime was George W. Bush — even through much of the early period of President Donald Trump's administration.
But on Monday, The Daily Beast published new comments from Clarke suggesting that he is growing less sure of this assessment.
"He's eviscerating the government. He’s eviscerating capabilities that we need," Clarke told the Beast. "And it's not as though if the Democrats win the 2020 election you just turn those capabilities back on. The people go away, the skill sets go away, the capabilities atrophy. And it will take years to undo the damage."
Breaking Banner
Trump-loving news network hires Russian propagandist linked to 2016 election interference: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, a San Diego broadcasting operation that is vying with Fox News to catch the eye of Donald Trump is employing a reporter with links to Russian efforts to manipulate the 2016 election.
One America News Network (OANN), which was once home to Fox personality Tomi Lahren, now employs Kristian Brunovich Rouz, who joined the network and is still doing work with Russian government-run Sputnik.
According to the report, Sputnik "played a role in Russia’s 2016 election interference operation, according to an assessment by the U.S. intelligence community."