Jeffrey Epstein may not actually be a billionaire — and relied heavily on Trump’s favorite bank: NYT

Published

1 min ago

on

One of the most lingering unanswered questions about Jeffrey Epstein, the mysterious wealth manager connected to numerous high-powered politicians and institutions who is now facing indictment over child sex trafficking, is how exactly Epstein got to be a billionaire managing the accounts of the wealthiest people on earth.

According to a new investigation by The New York Times, it turns out that Epstein may not have been a billionaire at all. His investment organization has almost nothing in the way of financial reports — and it turns out he may have had the same avenue to credit that President Donald Trump had.

“Mr. Epstein’s wealth may have depended less on his math acumen than his connections to two men — Steven J. Hoffenberg, a onetime owner of The New York Post and a notorious fraudster later convicted of running a $460 million Ponzi scheme, and Leslie H. Wexner, the billionaire founder of retail chains including The Limited and the chief executive of the company that owns Victoria’s Secret,” reported the Times. “Mr. Hoffenberg was Mr. Epstein’s partner in two ill-fated takeover bids in the 1980s, including one of Pan American World Airways, and would later claim that Mr. Epstein had been part of the scheme that landed him in jail — although Mr. Epstein was never charged. With Mr. Wexner, Mr. Epstein formed a financial and personal bond that baffled longtime associates of the wealthy retail magnate, who was his only publicly disclosed investor.”

Another connection he enjoyed, according to the Times, was Deutsche Bank — the same international creditor that routinely did business with the Trump Organization. Deutsche Bank reportedly only cut off Epstein a few months ago, as his criminal liability mounted.

Deutsche Bank itself is facing a flurry of investigations over their relationship with Trump and with a sovereign wealth fund in Malaysia plagued with corruption and embezzlement. The company is slashing 18,000 jobs as its woes continue.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnist explains the real reason Trump wants to defy the Supreme Court and rig the census

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty laid out a compelling argument for why President Donald Trump is keen to rig the 2020 Census to interrogate people on citizenship and cause an undercount — even after the Supreme Court put the brakes on the scheme and left the path to enact it very narrow.

What is notable, wrote Tumulty, is that Republicans used to be massively opposed to any attempt to use the census to intrude on people's lives.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pompeo appointed people who seem to oppose human rights to ‘unalienable human rights’ commission

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just appointed a cadre of people who seem to oppose human rights to a panel that deals with human rights.

According to PBS News, the "unalienable human rights" commission now has members who have praised regimes that are known for abusing human rights, like Saudi Arabia.

The ten-person commission writes about the philosophical meaning of what "human rights" is and how it should impact foreign affairs. Two of the members have defended Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, despite serious human rights abuses, according to international standards.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House warned Acosta not to defend Epstein plea deal on public property — but he did anyway: report

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta gave a disastrous, self-serving press conference in which he made up excuses for cutting a soft plea bargain for billionaire money manager and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, implied that victims' rights weren't as important in 2008, tried to shift the blame onto Florida state authorities, and refused to apologize to the victims or admit wrongdoing in any meaningful fashion.

But the whole episode may have been even worse than it looked.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

