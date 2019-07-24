Jeffrey Epstein was found injured on the floor of his prison cell: report

NBC New York is reporting that accused child rapist and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found injured on the floor of his prison cell Wednesday.

NBC cited two sources saying that the injuries may have been an attempt. However, a different source told NBC said that the injuries were so minor it could have been an attempt to be sent to a better jail or a fancier prison cell.

Assault also hasn’t been ruled out. There is data that supports claims men accused or convicted of sex crimes with children are the target of violence behind bars. A fourth source said that a former police officer serving time for murder and drugs was questioned about the incident.

Two of the four sources identified the former police officer as Nicholas Tartaglione, who was arrested in Dec. 2016 for killing four men in a drug distribution conspiracy, NBC said citing court documents.

“The attorney for Tartaglione denied all the claims that his client attacked the financier, saying his client and Epstein get along well. The attorney added Epstein was seen today and appears to be fine,” NBC New York reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are in the same unit and doing well,” said attorney Bruce Barket. He went on to say that any claim that Tartaglione assaulted Epstein “is absolutely not true.”

The report also cited two sources that say Epstein is now on suicide watch inside the jail. The Bureau of Prisons hasn’t responded to requests for further information.

Each source and story has not been confirmed by NBC New York and the story is still developing.