Quantcast
Connect with us

Joaquin Castro smuggled a camera into Border Patrol station — the detainees wanted pictures to be shared

Published

4 mins ago

on

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) smuggled a camera into a Border Patrol facility to document the conditions, a colleague explained on Monday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was also on the tour and explained Castro’s actions.

“Members of Congress had to surrender their phones before today’s CBP trip,” Ocasio-Cortez explained. “But Joaquin Castro was able to get a device in.”

“This photo is of the women we spoke to,” she continued. “We asked their permission to photograph – they said yes, please share what’s happening.”

Here is his full report from the facility:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Joaquin Castro smuggled a camera into Border Patrol station — the detainees wanted pictures to be shared

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) smuggled a camera into a Border Patrol facility to document the conditions, a colleague explained on Monday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was also on the tour and explained Castro's actions.

"Members of Congress had to surrender their phones before today’s CBP trip," Ocasio-Cortez explained. "But Joaquin Castro was able to get a device in."

"This photo is of the women we spoke to," she continued. "We asked their permission to photograph - they said yes, please share what’s happening."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnist trashes Harvard for hiring ex-Michigan governor: ‘Especially perverse’ to hire toxic people in name of ‘civility’

Published

53 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

Gov. Rick Snyder (R-MI) has become synonymous with disaster and neglect. He presided over the Flint water crisis, endangered thousands of people, and is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation. But none of this deterred Harvard's Kennedy School from announcing he would be granted a year-long paid fellowship, with Taubman Center for State and Local Government director Jeffrey Liebman touting his "expertise in management, public policy, and promoting civility."

It is this last supposed skill of Snyder's — "promoting civility" — that drew scorn from New York Magazine's Zak Cheney-Rice.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Reporter who saw Ocasio-Cortez in Texas says Border Patrol is lying about what happened

Published

55 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a series of tweets Monday that she was harassed and intimidated by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents while touring a facility in Texas. After her claims, CBP went on the attack against Ocasio-Cortez, but third parties are calling the attacks a lie.

Ocasio-Cortez described what she saw at the facility, and how the CPB treated an elected leader while she was there. Like something out of a teen drama, the CPB followed her accusations with their own accusations and attacks.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]