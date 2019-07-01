Joaquin Castro smuggled a camera into Border Patrol station — the detainees wanted pictures to be shared

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) smuggled a camera into a Border Patrol facility to document the conditions, a colleague explained on Monday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was also on the tour and explained Castro’s actions.

“Members of Congress had to surrender their phones before today’s CBP trip,” Ocasio-Cortez explained. “But Joaquin Castro was able to get a device in.”

“This photo is of the women we spoke to,” she continued. “We asked their permission to photograph – they said yes, please share what’s happening.”

Here is his full report from the facility:

Our border patrol system is broken. And part of the reason it stays broken is because it’s kept secret. The American people must see what is being carried out in their name. The @HispanicCaucus led a delegation of members of Congress to visit 2 border patrol facilities. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 1, 2019

Here’s what we found: ADVERTISEMENT At the El Paso Border Patrol Station #1, women from Cuba, some grandmothers, crammed into a prison-like cell with one toilet, but no running water to drink from or wash their hands with. Concrete floors, cinder-block walls, steel toilets. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 1, 2019

Many said they had not bathed for 15 days. Some had been separated from children, some had been held for more than 50 days. Several complained they had not received their medications, including one for epilepsy. Members of Congress comforted them when the women broke down. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 1, 2019

They asked us to take down their names and let everyone know they need help. They also feared retribution. We then went to the Clint Border Patrol Station that warehouses children and some parents. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 1, 2019

The tents outside, used during the surge recently, were dark and surrounded by chain link fences. The showers — mobile units — were dank, dirty and only too small in number for the hundreds of people there just a few weeks ago. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 1, 2019

And a boy, perhaps three years old, pressed his face against the dirty glass of a locked steel door. He smiled big and tried to talk to us through the thick glass. His family — or another — ate Ramen on the floor a few feet away. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 1, 2019

There are many good agents — men and women working earnestly to care for the people in their custody. But they are overwhelmed in a system that is morally bankrupt and challenged by rogue agents whose culture was on full display in the Facebook group revealed by ProPublica today. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 1, 2019

