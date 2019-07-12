Joe Biden protested in New Hampshire for record of deporting undocumented immigrants
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued to be criticized from the left during a campaign stop in Dover, New Hampshire on Friday.
Demonstrators confronted the long-time politician because the Obama administration “stepped up” deportations.
Watch the video recorded by renowned New Hampshire journalist Paul Steinhauser:
2020 Watch: Former VP @JoeBiden faces a brief protest Friday during a campaign event in Dover, NH by a small group of demonstrators angry over the stepped up deportation of undocumented immigrants during President Barack Obama’s administration #JoeBiden #nhpolitics #FITN #mapoli pic.twitter.com/AkfaUrUXse
— Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) July 12, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Breaking Banner
BUSTED: Jeffrey Epstein caught paying $350,000 for witness tampering in child sex trafficking scandal
Trump’s vacancy list is so ginormous MSNBC anchor can’t even read all the staffing voids
President Donald Trump's inability to adequately staff his government was brutally dissected on MSNBC's "Meet the Press Daily" on Friday.
"If it's Friday, another Trump Administration official is out. Add Alex Acosta to the ever-growing list of former cabinet members," anchor Chuck Todd reported. "Is this any way to run the government?
"Today, the president’s Labor Secretary, Alex Acosta quit amid a barrage of his criticism for that handling of that 2007 plea deal with Jeffrey Epstein -- and of course amidst more victims speaking out," Todd noted.
The host put up a scrolling graphic of vacancies but gave up trying to read all the staffing gaps.
Tennessee Republican governor signs proclamation honoring first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan
"I haven’t looked at changing that law," Gov. Lee said.
Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee has signed a proclamation in honor of Nathan Bedford Forrest, the very first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, also known as the white supremacist terror group KKK.The KKK is considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and is widely classified as a terrorist group.
Nathan Bedford Forrest was a traitor who rose to the rank of General in the Confederate Army. The proclamation refers to him not as a KKK grand wizard but as a "recognized military figure in American history and a native Tennessean."