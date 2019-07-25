Joe Biden: Trump ‘close to treasonous’ for stating he would accept campaign dirt from foreign countries
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday said that President Donald Trump is borderline “treasonous” for stating that he would accept campaign help from a foreign government.
Speaking at the National Urban League, Biden recalled that Trump had said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials about interfering in the 2016 election.
“As if it’s a joke,” Biden said. “It’s an assault on our democracy.”
The presidential candidate revealed that he had taken a pledge to report any offers from foreign governments.
“This president said he would accept that information,” Biden explained. “It is outrageous, it is un-American and it’s close to treasonous.”
Watch the video below from CBS.
Biden at @NatUrbanLeague says accepting campaign dirt from foreign countries as President Trump said he might is "close to treasonous." #NULCONF19 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/n2y8zxpGjr
— Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) July 25, 2019
