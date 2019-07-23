John Dean explains why Mueller’s top aide could be the key to the whole hearing
On Tuesday, former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean explained to CNN’s Erin Burnett why ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s decision to bring in his top aide, Aaron Zebley, could be highly consequential in his upcoming hearing with the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees — and how House Democrats could take advantage of it to get more information on the Russia investigation.
“So, John … you’ve got Aaron Zebley sitting next to Bob Mueller,” said Burnett. “That was this last minute request, right? He was the deputy special counsel, he ran the day-to-day oversight of the Russia investigation. Now we understand that he won’t be allowed to be sworn in by the Judiciary Committee, but the Intelligence Committee will allow him, according to Chairman Schiff, to answer technical questions. Why do you think Mueller wants him there? Is it to elaborate and give more information, or is it to sort of have a foil, a shield, from questions that he would prefer to not answer himself?”
“It’s hard to speculate on precisely what he’s got in mind,” said Dean. “He may feel more comfortable with somebody who was much more granular in building the report than he was. He was sort of a big-picture guy and then probably made corrections. But he didn’t work up the report in the same kind of detail that his chief aide did and can probably, you know, either whisper in his ear to refresh his recollection.”
“And I think if the committee is shrewd, notwithstanding the fact he is not there as a witness, Democrats could certainly ask him a question,” said Dean. “There is no rule that prohibits that. So we’ll see how that plays out.”
‘I’ll get the popcorn’: Ex-FBI investigator who worked under Mueller explains how the hearing will go Wednesday
Former CIA officer and FBI investigator Phil Mudd outlined what he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller will say when he's asked specific questions in the hearings Wednesday.
"I think you could look at two categories here," Mudd told CNN's Jake Tapper. "One is the factual category, and I know Aaron Zebley would be there. Zebly is someone who will not only know facts, [but] 2 1/2 years of an investigation including stuff like phone email and financial data, [it's] not bad to have somebody else there trying to recall that information. And from when I was in the Bureau, Zebley was cool and a self-made man. He’s trusted."
NYT columnist says one of Trump’s friends begged him to talk him out of launching war with Iran
On Monday, Thomas Friedman of The New York Times spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper, following President Donald Trump's attacks on him for calling his behavior racist in a recent article. The president accused him of "kissing [his] a**" in an Oval Office phone call.
Speaking to Cooper, Friedman denied Trump's characterization of their discussion.
"The president tweeted about a private conversation we had and lobbed in a few insults," said Friedman. "Basically, my response, which I put out on Twitter is that I was encouraged by a friend of his to speak to him after the downing of the American drone, because I thought it was wise that we not retaliate, and I thought he was wise not to retaliate, and this friend of his wanted me to encourage him in that, because he was evidently agonizing a little over that not retaliating. And I did that. I began the conversation by saying that 'I disagree with you, Mr. President on many things, but I think you did the right thing on this.' We talked for about four minutes. We also talked about China and we left it at that."
Here are 3 things Americans must hear from Mueller’s testimony: Democratic senator
No one can say with certainty what former special counsel Robert Mueller will tell the American people when he testifies before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees on Wednesday.
But on Monday, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) told CNN's Wolf Blitzer the broad strokes of what Mueller will be expected to say — and what the American people should be listening for if they are not yet convinced President Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses.
"Do you think there are Americans out there who still haven't made up their mind on this issue of impeachment, obstruction of justice, collusion and all of that?" Blitzer asked her. "Have the American people moved on?"