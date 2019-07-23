Quantcast
Connect with us

Jon Stewart lauds passage of 9/11 benefits: ‘I’m hopeful that today begins the process of being able to heal’

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Tuesday, following the long-sought passage by the Senate of the bill to make 9/11 first responder benefits permanent, Rolling Stone reports that longtime political comedian and 9/11 survivor advocate Jon Stewart delivered an emotional speech of gratitude.

“We can never repay all that the 9/11 community has done for our country, but we can stop penalizing them,” said Stewart, who testified forcefully in favor of the bill in Congress recently. “And today is that day that they can exhale. Unfortunately, the pain and suffering of what these heroes continue to go through is going to continue. There have been too many funerals, too many hospices, and these families deserve better.”

“I’m hopeful that today begins the process of being able to heal without the burden of having to advocate,” he said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump freaks out about Mueller testifying with an attorney

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans worried Trump’s new budget deal will drive the economy off the cliff

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Conservatives are worried that President Donald Trump is going to drive the economy off a cliff, but seem content to go along for the ride, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) even demanded the president veto the compromise he worked out with congressional leaders.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr exploited Mueller’s ‘sense of fairness’ to protect Trump: columnist

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent laid out his depressing theory on Twitter about why the upcoming House hearings with former special counsel Robert Mueller are unlikely to, in any meaningful way, reveal Mueller's personal beliefs on Trump's criminality or culpability.

The short answer, Sargent wrote, is that Attorney General William Barr knows how Mueller operates — and exploited his "sense of fairness" to ensure he would not speak ill of the president:

1) There's something very perverse at the core of the Mueller situation, and we shouldn't let it get lost.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image