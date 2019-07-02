Joyce Vance explains why Congress gave Mnuchin ‘enough rope to hang himself’ before suing to get Trump’s taxes
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance on Tuesday explained why the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee waited weeks to file a lawsuit after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin refused to obey the law and hand over President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
On Tuesday, Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) announced that his committee is suing the Treasury department which failed to produce six years of Trump’s tax returns.
The lawsuit comes after Mnuchin rejected a request for the president’s tax returns in May.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Vance noted that courts are not designed for “instant gratification.”
“[Chairman] Neal took time to get the govt’s position locked in, giving Mnuchin enough rope to hang himself & establishing there’s no legitimate legal basis to w/hold Trump taxes,” she wrote. “Lawsuits aren’t on an instant gratification timeline, which is frustrating but important to understand.”
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 2, 2019