Judge abruptly schedules Census hearing after Trump tweets he may ignore court on citizenship question

Published

3 hours ago

on

U.S. District Judge George Hazel in Maryland on Wednesday scheduled a last-minute hearing on whether a citizenship question will be included in the U.S. Census. The move came just hours after President Donald Trump said that he may ignore a decision not to print the question.

On Tuesday, a Justice Department spokesperson confirmed that the Census would be printed without the citizenship question. But Trump later called that “fake news” and suggested that he would move forward with the citizenship question.

Soon after, Hazel scheduled a telephonic hearing for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lawyers for MALDEF, a group of Latino legal advocates, suggested that Trump’s tweet was the reason for the hearing.

“The judge on his own has scheduled this hearing,” the group said in a statement. “We received no indication as to the reason. However, we are outraged at Trump’s tweet. The Census Bureau must immediately move to counteract his statements with the Truth.”

Trump ‘ordered’ DOJ to reverse course and take Census question directly to the Supreme Court: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump reportedly ordered the Department of Justice to continue fighting to add a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

Fox 5 NY's Mike Sachs reported the reversal on Wednesday.

"The DOJ reversed course to Judge Hazel, told them that they've been 'ordered' to try to get the citizenship question back on the census and that no final decision has been made yet, but their 'current plan' is to go directly to [the Supreme Court] to bless whatever they decide," Sacks reported.

On Tuesday, the DOJ surrendered on the issue, but then Trump tweeted angrily on the subject.

Federal judge demands Trump officials promise in writing that the Census won’t ask citizenship — or else

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

On Wednesday, a federal judges demanded the President Donald Trump's administration enter into a written agreement that they are not, in fact, planning to put citizenship on the 2020 Census, as previously agreed — or else he will allow civil rights organizations to pursue allegations of discrimination and conspiracy against the administration.

NPR correspondent Hansi Lo Wang reported on Wednesday afternoon that District Judge George Hazel of Maryland has given the administration a deadline of 2pm ET on Friday:

2. If Trump administration does not enter into written agreement to not pursue a #CitizenshipQuestion by Friday 2 p.m. ET hearing, Judge Hazel is ready to move forward with reconsidering recently resurrected discrimination and conspiracy allegations against the question.

Pentagon officials are ‘hiding out’ to avoid criticism for Trump’s military-themed Fourth of July rally: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's demand for a military extravaganza has put top military officials in an awful position.

"President Trump has described his Fourth of July extravaganza on the National Mall as the “show of a lifetime!” and an unprecedented celebration of American military strength," The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "The patriotic event, though, is proving to be a problem for the U.S. military’s top brass who must navigate the intense partisan squabbling the event has generated."

"More than any president in modern history, Trump has ignored norms intended to keep the armed forces out of partisan fights," the newspaper noted. "Trump’s July 4 celebration, which he’s calling a 'Salute to America,' has elevated his norm-defying behavior. The celebration will include flyovers by U.S. fighter jets, fireworks, tanks brought in from Fort Benning, Ga., and a speech by Trump at the Lincoln Memorial."

