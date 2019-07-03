Judge abruptly schedules Census hearing after Trump tweets he may ignore court on citizenship question

U.S. District Judge George Hazel in Maryland on Wednesday scheduled a last-minute hearing on whether a citizenship question will be included in the U.S. Census. The move came just hours after President Donald Trump said that he may ignore a decision not to print the question.

On Tuesday, a Justice Department spokesperson confirmed that the Census would be printed without the citizenship question. But Trump later called that “fake news” and suggested that he would move forward with the citizenship question.

Soon after, Hazel scheduled a telephonic hearing for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lawyers for MALDEF, a group of Latino legal advocates, suggested that Trump’s tweet was the reason for the hearing.

“The judge on his own has scheduled this hearing,” the group said in a statement. “We received no indication as to the reason. However, we are outraged at Trump’s tweet. The Census Bureau must immediately move to counteract his statements with the Truth.”

Just in: Judge Hazel in Maryland has called for a previously unscheduled telephonic hearing this afternoon according to challengers. “We are outraged at Trump’s tweet,” says @MALDEF lawyer. “The Census Bureau must immediately commit to counteract his statements with the truth” — Ariane de Vogue (@Arianedevogue) July 3, 2019

The judge scheduled today’s telephone call with lawyers re: the census citizenship Q case on his own and did *not* specify the reason for it, per lawyers in the case (this is from Denise Hulett, national senior counsel at @MALDEF) pic.twitter.com/n5JWP5TelX — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) July 3, 2019

The judge will not permit reporters to listen in to this call, per a request just made to chambers (judges in other courts sometimes allow the media to call in for on the record hearings) https://t.co/eZzgGS5aUB — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) July 3, 2019

Addendum: From a transparency standpoint, it’s not great that there will be back-to-back calls (one yesterday, one later today) between the judge and lawyers in the Maryland census citizenship Q case that are not in open court — it’s up to the judge to decide how to handle that — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) July 3, 2019

