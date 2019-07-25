Quantcast
Judge rules Trump must face lawsuit over alleged multilevel marketing scheme

President Donald Trump and his associates have faced not only an abundance of criminal investigations, but civil probes and lawsuits as well. And on Wednesday, a judge in Manhattan ruled that an anti-Trump lawsuit alleging deceptive and unfair business practices can go forward.

On Wednesday, the major media were dominated by coverage of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s public testimony before Congress. But there was other Trump-related legal news as well, including U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield’s ruling that claims of unfair competition, fraud and deceptive trade practices can continue in a class-action lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that they were scammed by Trump and three of his children when they spent money on multilevel marketing ventures and a live seminar program. The program, according to Bloomberg News, promised to teach participants Trump’s “secrets to success” in real estate — and the plaintiffs allege that it didn’t make good on its promise.

Schofield, however, dismissed federal racketeering allegations from the lawsuit, which reduces the amount of damages the plaintiffs could obtain if they are ultimately victorious in the case Doe v. Trump Corp. Although attorney Joanna Hendon (who represents the Trumps) was hoping that Schofield would throw out the lawsuit altogether, she said she was “delighted with” the judge’s decision. And attorney Roberta Kaplan, who represents the plaintiffs, said, “We are pleased that the court has denied defendants’ motion to dismiss.”

Breaking Banner

Fox News legal analyst accuses ‘shameless’ Trump of unleashing ‘a torrent of hatred’ not seen in decades

July 25, 2019

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano this week published a scathing editorial in which he called out President Donald Trump for promoting hatred and division in the United States.

In the editorial, Napolitano recalls the divisions created by the Vietnam War, and he says that the hatred being stoked by Trump rivals the turbulent late 1960s. Napolitano argues that Trump's decision to tell four Democratic lawmakers to "go back" to their home countries despite being American citizens was a particularly divisive and racist comment.

Breaking Banner

Republicans’ refusal to expand Medicaid had a cost: 15,000 deaths

July 25, 2019

The decision of 14 states not to expand Medicaid under Obamacare cost more than 15,000 lives, according to a new analysis by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The Affordable Care Act would have expanded Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty threshold in every state, but a 2012 Supreme Court decision allowed individual states to opt out. As a result, 14 states have not expanded Medicaid even though the ACA offers extensive federal subsidies to states that participate. The authors of the new study, headed by University of Michigan economist Sarah Miller, found that the decision not to expand Medicaid “likely resulted in 15,600 additional deaths over this four year period that could have been avoided if the states had opted to expand coverage.”

Breaking Banner

CNN hosts scorch Mueller’s GOP questioners as nothing more than ‘Fox News talking-point puppets’

July 25, 2019

In a segment on CNN's "New Day, hosts John Berman, Alisyn Camerota and John Avlon hammered Republicans who questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday as being nothing more than "Fox News talking points" puppets who had spent their time mouthing questions fed to them by Sean Hannity.

In a series of clips shared by Avlon, GOP lawmakers from Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) were busted for asking questions that had nothing to do with Russian collusion in the 2016 elections, instead spouting conspiracy theories that are regularly featured on Hannity's show.

