Judiciary Dems worry Trump’s Oval Office has a ‘For Sale’ sign in Russian on it — as 37 subpoenas drop

Democrats on Capitol Hill blasted the president as 37 judicial subpoenas were issued for the Trump Organization and affiliated business interests.

Democrats said the subpoenas were “seeking information about foreign government payments accepted by six Trump properties, as well as trademarks granted to Trump businesses by foreign governments.”

“Our goal is simple and straightforward — stopping President Trump from putting a ‘For Sale’ sign in Russian on the door to the Oval Office,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who spent 24 years as a prosecutor prior to joining the Senate.

“Thanks to the good work of the press, we already know of foreign emoluments that President Trump has and is receiving — we simply don’t yet know the full scope of his lawbreaking,” Blumenthal said.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said the lawsuit was designed to protect the American people.

“The President’s loyalty to the United States must be complete and undivided,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). “The American people deserve to know whether their President is selling them out for his own personal benefit.”

“With each passing day, we are closer to uncovering the truth,” Nadler added.