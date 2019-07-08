Judiciary Dems worry Trump’s Oval Office has a ‘For Sale’ sign in Russian on it — as 37 subpoenas drop
Democrats on Capitol Hill blasted the president as 37 judicial subpoenas were issued for the Trump Organization and affiliated business interests.
Democrats said the subpoenas were “seeking information about foreign government payments accepted by six Trump properties, as well as trademarks granted to Trump businesses by foreign governments.”
“Our goal is simple and straightforward — stopping President Trump from putting a ‘For Sale’ sign in Russian on the door to the Oval Office,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who spent 24 years as a prosecutor prior to joining the Senate.
“Thanks to the good work of the press, we already know of foreign emoluments that President Trump has and is receiving — we simply don’t yet know the full scope of his lawbreaking,” Blumenthal said.
The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said the lawsuit was designed to protect the American people.
“The President’s loyalty to the United States must be complete and undivided,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). “The American people deserve to know whether their President is selling them out for his own personal benefit.”
“With each passing day, we are closer to uncovering the truth,” Nadler added.
Breaking Banner
Bill Barr says he ‘might as well take a shot’ at restoring the citizenship question — but he sounds pessimistic
On Monday, Attorney General William Barr confirmed that the Justice Department is still looking to cure the complaints of federal judges and include a citizenship question in the 2020 Census.
But as Politico reporter Eliana Johnson noted, even Barr did not seem to have confidence that the administration could do what President Donald Trump wants:
Barr doesn't sound too optimistic about the inclusion of citizenship question here: Barr said he believes there is “an opportunity potentially to cure the lack of clarity that was the problem and we might as well take a shot at doing that” - https://t.co/xzLUoFGAZE
Trump hits out at Theresa May after leak of damning cables
Donald Trump launched an extraordinary attack Monday on outgoing British premier Theresa May, following the leak of diplomatic cables highly critical of his presidency.
London has been scrambling to stem the damage caused by the weekend release of confidential telegrams in which its envoy to Washington, Kim Darroch, described the US leader as "inept" and his White House as "uniquely dysfunctional."
Visibly angered by May's continuing support for her ambassador, Trump assailed the prime minister over her handling of fraught Brexit negotiations, and welcomed her impending departure from office.
Breaking Banner
Trump can’t let Democrats have the spotlight — so he’s hosting a rally to respond to Democrats’ debate
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has announced a new MAGA rally -- the day after the second round of debates among 2020 Democratic Party hopeful.
The second round of debates will be hosted by CNN on July 30-31 in Detroit.
The following day, Trump's campaign will hold a rally at US Bank, which has a capacity of over 17,000 and is the largest indoor arena in the Cincinnati area.
This is not the only scheduling that appears to be designed to rebut negative stories about Trump.
On Saturday, the Trump campaign announced they would hold a campaign rally in North Carolina -- on the evening of special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress.