Just like humans, gorillas form ‘complex societies’
Gorillas form social bonds in a strikingly similar way to humans, including tiers of old friends and family members, according to a study released Wednesday that may provide insight into how mankind evolved its social behaviour.
Gorillas, which in the wild spend most of their time in dense forests making behavioural studies tricky for researchers, are known to form small family units comprised of a dominant male and several females with offspring.
But a new analysis of data collected from years of social exchanges of hundreds of western lowland gorillas suggests the creatures are far more socially complex than previously thought.
A team of specialists looked at the frequency and length of each observed interaction between the animals when the gathered in clearing to feed on water plants.
They found that in addition to close family, the gorillas formed an “extended family” social tier comprised of 13 individuals on average.
There were also wider groups, averaging 39 gorillas, where the animals consistently interacted with one another despite not being related.
“An analogy to early human populations might be a tribe or small settlement, like a village,” said Robin Morrison, a biological anthropologist at the University of Cambridge, who led the study.
In addition, the team uncovered hints of an even wider social tier, similar to an annual gathering or festivals in human societies, where dozens of gorillas would come together to eat fruit.
Morrison said that the gorillas may have evolved these gathering skills to help maintain a “collective memory” for tracking down hard-to-find foodstuffs.
The tiered system of groups is surprisingly similar to those of humans, according to the authors of the research published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
But several other animals display similar social skills, including baboons, whales and elephants.
“Our findings provide yet more evidence that these endangered animals are deeply intelligent and sophisticated, and that we humans are perhaps not quite as special as we might like to think,” said Morrison.
Billionaire Ross Perot, former independent presidential candidate, dies at 89
Ross Perot, a Dallas billionaire and a former independent candidate for president, has died at 89, according to a spokesperson for the Perot family.
Perot died early Tuesday morning at his home in Dallas, surrounded by family, spokesperson James Fuller said in a statement.
Perot made his mark in the computer services industry, founding both Electronic Data Systems and Perot Systems, in 1962 and in 1988, respectively. In 1992, Perot ran unsuccessfully for president as an independent candidate — but he drew a notable 19% of the vote, which was the best showing of any third-party candidate in nearly a century. Perot ran a second time for the job in 1996.
Hard soil, big jumps and epiphanies: what it’s like on the Moon
Twelve American men walked on the Moon between 1969 and 1972, with most describing in great detail their experiences on the dusty, low-gravity world lit by the blinding light of the Sun.
Here are their impressions, collected from a series of oral history interviews by NASA during the 1990s and 2000s, unless otherwise stated.
- Right after landing -NASA/AFP / -US astronaut Buzz Aldrin climbs down the ladder from the lunar module "Eagle," 15 minutes after Neil Armstrong on July 21, 1969
"That's where you experience the most quiet moment a human being can experience in his lifetime. There's no vibration. There's no noise. The ground quit talking. Your partner is mesmerized. He can't say anything. The dust is gone. It's a realization, a reality, all of a sudden you have just landed in another world on another body out there (somewhere in the) universe, and what you are seeing is being seen by human beings, human eyes, for the first time." Gene Cernan, Apollo 17
US, China negotiators resume trade war talks
Top US and Chinese negotiators held phone talks on Tuesday as the world's top two economies seek to resolve their trade war, more than a week after they declared a truce.
Talks had broken down in May over US accusations that Beijing had reneged on its commitments, and the dispute escalated with the two sides exchanging steep increases in punitive tariffs.
But US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to revive negotiations when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on June 29.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan on Tuesday.