Kellyanne Conway blows up on Fox: ‘We’re sick and tired of many people in this country’ who support Democrats

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday railed against the four Democratic lawmakers who were the subject of racist attacks from President Donald Trump during a testy interview on Fox News.

When asked by host Bill Hemmer whether it was wise for the president to launch attacks against the lawmakers at a time when he could be touting a positive economic message, Conway replied that he should be talking about them because “we’re sick and tired of many people in this country” who are being represented by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (R-MI).

“They represent a dark underbelly in this country of people who are not respecting our troops, are not giving them the resources and respect that they deserve,” she fumed. “We’re tired of people not kneeling for the flag out of disrespect. We’re tired of some of these women palling around with terrorists!”

She then went on to bitterly complain that Democrats are naming Trump in their resolution denouncing his racist attacks on their colleagues, while not doing the same for Ilhan Omar after she apologized for using anti-Semitic tropes while discussing America’s relationship with Israel.

