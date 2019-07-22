Kellyanne Conway erupts after Fox hosts question Trump’s attacks on The Squad
Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday went off on an angry rant after Fox News hosts questioned the wisdom of President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on four Democratic lawmakers known as “The Squad.”
In particular, Conway was asked about Trump’s tweet in which he said Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were incapable of loving the United States.
Conway responded by attacking the women for voting against funding for the humanitarian crisis at the southern border, which the lawmakers argued would just be giving the president money to further his campaign of abusing immigrants.
She then bitterly complained that the four freshman Democrats aren’t being “fact checked” every day the way President Trump is.
“Last week’s press conference Omar said — let me quote her, nobody fact checks these people,” she fumed. “‘President Trump is pursuing agenda to allow millions of Americans to die from a lack of healthcare.’ What is she talking about? Not a single person called her out.”
In fact, the Trump administration has been pursuing a lawsuit aimed at getting the entire Affordable Care Act declared as unconstitutional, which would kicks tens of millions of people off their health insurance.
Watch the video below.
Commentary
The media got it wrong: There’s no evidence GOP support for Trump improved after his racist outburst
One of the most popular articles last week involved claims that polls showed Republicans had increased their support of President Trump. But a closer analysis of the data reveals that any increase in support was within the margin of error. So the polls couldn’t conclude that GOP support for President Trump had gone up or down.
Polls are tricky creatures. We either give them near god-like status, or discount them entirely, often depending on whether they show us what we want.
I remember the movie “Machete,” where an opportunistic Texas politician fakes his own shooting. Within five minutes of that story breaking, the news anchor reported that the politician had drastically improved his standing in the polls. Surveys don’t work that way.
Activism
Rep. Rashida Tlaib defies Trump in NAACP speech: ‘I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president’
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) defiantly insisted on Monday that she would be in Congress until President Donald Trump is impeached.
At the 2019 annual NAACP convention, the announcer noted that Tlaib is a member of the four congresswomen known as The Squad who have recently been told by Trump to "go back" home.
Tlaib began her remarks by alluding to the president's attack.
"I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president," she shouted.
Watch the video below from the NAACP.
Why this 2017 German magazine’s cover painting of Trump as a Nazi is getting so much attention now
Just months after Donald Trump was sworn in as President, a drawing of the nascent American president was featured on the cover of a top German magazine. Trump was painted as draped in the American flag, and giving a Nazi salute. That chilling August 2017 edition of the German weekly magazine, Stern, received tremendous international attention.
"His fight! Neo-Nazis, KU-Klux Klan, racism: How Donald Trump is protecting hate in America," is a Facebook-generated translation of the cover story's title.