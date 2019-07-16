Kellyanne Conway flips out after Fox News asks her about her Trump-hating husband
During a Fox News interview with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Fox anchor Bill Hemmer tried to ask her about her husband, Trump-skeptic conservative lawyer George Conway, who just publicly called President Donald Trump a racist — and Conway was not happy.
“We’re tight on time,” said Hemmer. “Your husband penned a piece in the Washington Post. The title, ‘I denied that Trump is a racist. Not anymore.’ You’ve seen it. Do you agree with your husband?”
“I totally disagree,” said Conway heatedly. “I work with this president and I know him. I know his heart and actions and how much he has helped people of color and I go by what people do, not what other people say about them.”
“And also, respectfully, I’m not going to run around pointing out everybody’s disagreements with the people in their lives,” Conway added angrily. “I sure could. I could point out people’s disagreement with their former spouses and current spouses and future spouses and partners. But I won’t do that. I would caution all those people who asked me to gaggle now not to do that.”
“I know what the president has done,” she continued. “People are no longer languishing in prison. Fewer people are getting addicted to drugs and are in treatment. He is lifting up in this economy people of all backgrounds and races, both genders, all geographic and demographic location. I go by what he does. I’ve been by his side for over three years now. I know who he is. But we’re sick and tired of people denigrating the American flag, the American military, veterans and America. People are analogizing red hats to a swastika.”
Kellyanne Conway blows up on Fox: ‘We’re sick and tired of many people in this country’ who support Democrats
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday railed against the four Democratic lawmakers who were the subject of racist attacks from President Donald Trump during a testy interview on Fox News.
When asked by host Bill Hemmer whether it was wise for the president to launch attacks against the lawmakers at a time when he could be touting a positive economic message, Conway replied that he should be talking about them because "we're sick and tired of many people in this country" who are being represented by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (R-MI).
Trump mercilessly mocked for saying ‘I don’t have a racist bone in my body!’
President Donald Trump extended his attacks on the four progressive Democratic Congresswomen Tuesday morning, tweeting several sets of attacks against them, culminating with tweets that set the Internet on fire.
"Those Tweets were NOT Racist," the President said of his racist tweets. "I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!" he added, which drew immediate and intense reaction.
Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat.....