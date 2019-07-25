Quantcast
Connect with us

Kellyanne Conway takes a shot at Mueller’s health — calls him ‘feeble’ and confused

Published

2 hours ago

on

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Thursday took a shot at former special counsel Robert Mueller’s health while discussing his Wednesday testimony before Congress.

Politico reports that Conway appeared on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show and took jabs at Mueller’s performance, which was at times halting.

“Of course, I feel great empathy and compassion for folks who, as some of these headlines suggest, may be feeble or not understanding some of the questions — asking them to be repeated, clearly not conversant with the facts and with his own report,” she said.

Conway also falsely said that Mueller didn’t deliver any substance, even though he specifically said Trump was not exonerated of committing any crimes and that he could be criminally prosecuted once he leaves office.

“There was no substance,” Conway said. “The best actor in the world can’t perform if there’s no good script, if there’s no plot line, if there is no character development, if there’s no conclusion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Conway’s husband, George Conway, has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump’s mental state and has accused him of suffering from Narcissistic Personality Disorder.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Voters hate Mitch McConnell way more than Trump — handing Democrats a new weapon in the 2020 election

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

According to a Fox News poll on the favorability ratings of high profile U.S. lawmakers, President Donald Trump still sits below 50 percent approval but his poor showing with voters would be greeted with open arms by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who trailed everyone badly in the poll.

According to Steve Benen at MSNBC, big names in the polls showed Donald Trump at 45 percent favorable, 51 percent unfavorable, while House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca) is also deeply in the hole, at 39 percent favorable and 50 percent unfavorable.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Reporter behind Epstein exposé reveals harassment by Alan Dershowitz — and now ‘weird’ computer attacks

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

In an interview with InStyle, Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown confessed that since her series of reports on Jeffrey Epstein broke -- that led to the multi-millionaire being arrested in New York on child trafficking charge -- she has been the recipient of "weird" computer and phone activity that she finds unsettling.

She also revealed that Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz has tried to discredit her reporting with her peers.

Asked by InStyle's Sarah Cristobal about pursuing Epstein, (" Jeffrey Epstein has quite the reputation for intimidation. Julie, did you ever experience that?") Davis said that so far nothing has happened that she is overly concerned about.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Anti-LGBTQ Tennessee Republican resigns after he’s busted for trolling for young men on Grindr

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

Tennessee state Rep. Bill Sanderson was "openly soliciting sex" and sending "sexually explicit messages and pictures to men almost 40 years his junior," according to a state political blog.

"The Dog and Pony Show," a local political site by Cari Wade Gervin, claimed to have caught the Republican on the gay dating and hookup app Grindr, LGBTQ Nation found.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]