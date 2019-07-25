Kellyanne Conway takes a shot at Mueller’s health — calls him ‘feeble’ and confused

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Thursday took a shot at former special counsel Robert Mueller’s health while discussing his Wednesday testimony before Congress.

Politico reports that Conway appeared on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show and took jabs at Mueller’s performance, which was at times halting.

“Of course, I feel great empathy and compassion for folks who, as some of these headlines suggest, may be feeble or not understanding some of the questions — asking them to be repeated, clearly not conversant with the facts and with his own report,” she said.

Conway also falsely said that Mueller didn’t deliver any substance, even though he specifically said Trump was not exonerated of committing any crimes and that he could be criminally prosecuted once he leaves office.

“There was no substance,” Conway said. “The best actor in the world can’t perform if there’s no good script, if there’s no plot line, if there is no character development, if there’s no conclusion.”

Conway’s husband, George Conway, has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump’s mental state and has accused him of suffering from Narcissistic Personality Disorder.