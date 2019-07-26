Kim Jong-un ‘personally organized’ missile launch: state media
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised the launch of “a new-type of tactical guided weapon” as a “solemn warning to South Korean military warmongers,” state news wire KCNA said Friday.
Kim “personally organized and guided” the firing of the “state-of-the-art weaponry system” on Thursday, KCNA said, a reference to the two short-range missiles fired into the sea.
It was Pyongyang’s first missile test since an impromptu June meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea.
The North has warned that US-South Korean war games could affect the planned resumption of denuclearisation talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
Kim was “gratified” with the outcome of the test, the state news wire said.
Kim complained that South Korean officials “show such strange double-dealing behavior” by talking peace, but then “behind the scene, shipping ultra-modern offensive weapons and holding joint military exercises.”
The South Korean “chief executive” — presumably a reference to South Korean President Moon Jae-in — “should not make a mistake of ignoring the warning from Pyongyang,” KCNA said.
Kim said North Korea must “develop nonstop super powerful weapon systems to remove the potential and direct threats” to national security from South Korea.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday that the North “fired one unidentified projectile at 5:34 am and the other at 5:57 am, from Wonsan areas into the East Sea, and they flew around 430 kilometers (267 miles).”
The US later confirmed that the missiles were “short range.”
Hong Kong protesters rally at airport to ‘educate’ visitors
Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters, including flight attendants, held a rally in the airport's arrival hall on Friday in a bid to "educate" visitors about the unprecedented demonstrations currently roiling the international finance hub.
The cavernous hall is usually filled with excited friends and relatives waiting to greet loved ones as they make their way out of one of the world's busiest airports.
But on Friday visitors were greeted with protesters chanting anti-government slogans, holding banners and handing out flyers.
The rally is the latest bid to keep pressure on Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leaders after seven weeks of largely peaceful mass demonstrations followed by violent clashes, an unprecedented challenge to Beijing's authority since the city's 1997 handover.
HRW says Trump emboldened Israel to target country chief
The head of Human Rights Watch has said Israel would be not be seeking to expel the organisation's country director without US President Donald Trump in power.
Israel has been trying to expel HRW's American director for Israel and Palestine, Omar Shakir, after accusing him of advocating a boycott of the Jewish state, a claim he denies.
HRW's executive director Ken Roth told AFP late Thursday Trump had provided Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the protection he needed to crack down on criticism of the state's human rights record.
"Would the Netanyahu government have tried to expel Omar without Trump in the White House? I doubt it. I think Trump has given a green light to whatever Netanyahu wants to do," Roth said.