Kim Jong-un threatens to restart nuke tests as Trump's efforts to talk to the regime fall apart again: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, CNN’s Brian Todd reported that the North Korean regime is on the brink of rescinding what little they promised President Donald Trump, as the future of his efforts to continue talks appear uncertain.

“Kim Jong-un’s regime is once again in negotiation by intimidation,” said Todd. “Just two weeks after their historic meeting at the DMZ, and President Trump’s short stroll into North Korea, North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un appears to be threatening to start testing his nuclear weapons again. In a new statement, Kim’s foreign ministry calls the joint U.S./South Korean military exercises planned for next month a breach of the main spirit of what President Trump and Kim agreed to in Singapore, and says, ‘We are gradually losing our justifications to follow through on the commitments we made with the U.S.”

Kim, though some experts believe he truly is interested in a relationship with Trump, has called the joint exercises, “a rehearsal for war,” and is evidently trying to scare the United States into giving even more concessions — a lingering threat from the beginning with the president’s approach.

“While the president shows patience with North Korea, others are not,” said Todd. “U.N. sanctions are going to stay in place until Kim Jong-un fulfills his commitment to completely denuclearize, and that same official said the joint military exercises with the U.S. and South Korea are not about to be canceled, saying they’re purely defensive in nature.”

Watch below:

