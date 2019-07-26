Trump’s bizarre tweet about alcohol is raising many new questions

‘What a Lousy Conman’

“I never had a glass of alcohol,” President Donald Trump said at a press conference in 2018. It’s a claim that he’s made many times before that’s as much a part of his persona as are his golfing and incessant tweeting. In 2017 Trump made a toast at a UN dinner (photo), and drank “maroon liquid” from the glass. The White House would not respond to questions, according to reports.

Earlier this month Vice News reported on Trump’s claim he doesn’t drink and never has. In a lengthy exposé, the news media outlet interviewed people who say teetotaling Trump is a myth.

“I served him. And he drank at the bar. He’d come in with John Casablancas. He’d go to the side of the bar [at Spy] by the waitress station, because he liked the waitresses. He would order light beer. It was usually Miller Lite or Bud Light,” the bartender, named Laraby, told Vice. “If they could get some large-breasted beautiful young European girl’s attention, they would get a nice bottle of wine, sometimes champagne, and move to a table. He drank his beer out of the bottle. He would nurse his beer. Even if they were there for hours, he would have three beers at the most.”

Laraby was one of nine people who described Trump’s drinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, many are questioning Trump’s claim he never drinks and never has.

In an angry tweet Trump attacked France for taxing U.S. companies. At the end of his screed he threatened President Emmanuel Macron, saying he will impose taxes on French wine.

“I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!” Trump concludes.

ADVERTISEMENT

White House reporter for the L.A. Times, Eli Stokols, was among the first to remind Americans that “Trump does not drink.”

Reminder: Trump does not drink. https://t.co/Fkka7LewiX — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) July 26, 2019

He wasn’t the only one who picked up on Trump’s apparent slip.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!” I thought you said you never drink. Or is that just one more lie? — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 26, 2019

I’ve always said American wine that I don’t drink is better than French wine that I don’t drink either! https://t.co/sGsUIEPESI pic.twitter.com/UPRhFE5rRe — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 26, 2019

Trump is very famously a teetotaler, who says he’s never had alcohol. Ever. Yet he’s apparently got a very strong and longstanding opinion on wine. https://t.co/VbvGqtlTDQ — 🌜Russ Zimmer🌛 (@RussZimmer) July 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies. If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly. I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Bragging about the quality of American wine is a strange move for a president that doesn’t drink. https://t.co/pATHtzKkbj — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) July 26, 2019

Add wine to the list of things that no one knows more about than Donald Trump (who famously does not drink alcohol). https://t.co/QVUtBZgfY4 — Bobby St. Jacques (@SolarPhinn) July 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT