Lawrence O’Donnell mocks Trump as a loser for always being forced to surrender

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday ridiculed President Donald Trump for always surrendering.

“Donald Trump did what he does best today, surrender. He surrendered to the U.S. Supreme Court,” O’Donnell noted.

“Yesterday he threatened to defy the Supreme Court and today he just surrendered to the Supreme Court, 24-hours later, right after the threat,” he explained.

O’Donnell saw it as an indication that Trump would eventually leave the White House and would not serve as president for the rest of his life.

“And there’s a very important lesson in today’s surrender for what will happen the next time a new president is sworn-in and Donald Trump is forced to leave the White House. There are actually people who are gaining more and more currency with the belief that that won’t happen, that Donald Trump simply will not accept the inauguration of another president, especially after the president tweeted a video suggesting that he was going to stay president forever,” he continued.

“But of course, Donald Trump will surrender the White House because he always surrenders to the stronger power — as he did today,” he concluded.

