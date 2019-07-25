Left-wing Israeli parties unite to counter Netanyahu
Left-wing Meretz and the new party of former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak said Thursday they had formed an alliance to boost the bloc ahead of September’s general election.
Such a union could be the catalyst for further mergers among the smaller parties splintering both the left-wing and right-wing votes.
Meretz barely passed the threshold in snap polls held in April, which saw Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious allies win a majority.
And opinion surveys have predicted Barak’s new party formed in late June would not make it into parliament come September.
“The democratic union we founded expresses the desire of a large group in the country in the face of corruption, racism, coercion, occupation and (social) gaps,” newly-elected Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz, who leads the list, said at the alliance’s launch in Tel Aviv.
The union was facilitated by Stav Shaffir who quit Labour, placed second on the list, and comes after Labour’s head Amir Peretz ruled out joining forces with Meretz.
Barak said the merger was “the first step in bringing Israel back on track and ensuring its future as a Jewish, democratic and Zionist state”.
Netanyahu over the weekend surpassed founding father David Ben-Gurion as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, first at the helm between 1996-1999 and then again since 2009.
His apparent victory in the April polls turned sour after he failed to form a coalition government and opted instead for new elections on September 17, while under the threat of possible indictment on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges.
Joe Biden: Trump ‘close to treasonous’ for stating he would accept campaign dirt from foreign countries
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday said that President Donald Trump is borderline "treasonous" for stating that he would accept campaign help from a foreign government.
Speaking at the National Urban League, Biden recalled that Trump had said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials about interfering in the 2016 election.
"As if it's a joke," Biden said. "It's an assault on our democracy."
The presidential candidate revealed that he had taken a pledge to report any offers from foreign governments.
WATCH: Jim Jordan has a meltdown over Ivanka Trump subpoena – and then gets schooled by Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) went down in flames after a tense exchange with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).
It began when members of the House Reform and Oversight Committee were discussing Ivanka Trump's use of a personal email server to conduct government business, knowing that it was unpermitted. Her father made Hillary Clinton's private email server a key tenant of his 2016 campaign, leading his rally audiences in chants of "lock her up."
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) called Jordan out for describing subpoenas as "the primary tool for this committee and Congress to be able to get at necessary information to do its work."
Left-wing Israeli parties unite to counter Netanyahu
Left-wing Meretz and the new party of former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak said Thursday they had formed an alliance to boost the bloc ahead of September's general election.
Such a union could be the catalyst for further mergers among the smaller parties splintering both the left-wing and right-wing votes.
Meretz barely passed the threshold in snap polls held in April, which saw Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious allies win a majority.
And opinion surveys have predicted Barak's new party formed in late June would not make it into parliament come September.
"The democratic union we founded expresses the desire of a large group in the country in the face of corruption, racism, coercion, occupation and (social) gaps," newly-elected Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz, who leads the list, said at the alliance's launch in Tel Aviv.